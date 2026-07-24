Halo: Campaign Evolved Tech Review – Unreal Engine 5 Shines on the PS5 Pro

Halo Studios has completely rebuilt the iconic campaign of "Halo: Combat Evolved" in Unreal Engine 5, and it looks absolutely stunning on the PS5 Pro. The release on July 28, 2026, officially brings Master Chief to the PlayStation 5 for the first time.

With "Halo: Campaign Evolved," the developer isn't just attempting a mere HD polish, but a full-fledged remake. The technical foundation is Unreal Engine 5; the in-house Slipspace engine is history.

Digital Foundry analyzed the title in terms of hardware and visual fidelity. Their verdict is clear: the debut corrects the serious design flaws of the failed 2011 Anniversary Edition and delivers a technically sound foundation.

Lighting and material physics

No more overexposed, colorful corridors. "Halo: Campaign Evolved" uses hardware-accelerated Lumen Raytracing and is one of the first major titles to utilize the new MegaLights feature of Unreal Engine 5.

Emissive surfaces – such as the shield of the light bridge or the gravity wells of the Covenant ships – emit real, dynamic light into their surroundings. Instead of a blanket blue tint for indirectly lit areas, as was the case in "Halo Infinite," the engine correctly calculates the light bounce behavior. Light reflects the hues of the grass and metal surfaces onto weapons and armor.

Shadows remain stable and flicker-free even at great distances. Deformable sand, interactive water physics, and modern particle effects complement the rendering.

Breaking down the tube structure

The developers didn't stop at visual adjustments. The geometry and flow of several levels have been reworked.

The infamous level "The Library" in particular is undergoing a real rework. Instead of monotonous, repetitive halls, the mission now progresses from top to bottom through the tower. New room layouts, miniboss fights, switch puzzles for light bridges, and a visually intensifying Flood infection break up the mission's original inertia.

Additionally, the remake includes a completely new three-mission campaign with Master Chief and Sergeant Johnson, as well as nine additional weapons from later Halo installments. The co-op mode supports up to four players via crossplay.

Performance and compromises

The game delivers a clean presentation on consoles. The PS5 Pro guarantees the cleanest image, effectively minimizing image noise and artifacts of Unreal Engine 5 thanks to PSSR2 upscaling.

However, the release is not without flaws:

Optical filters: Chromatic aberration and film grain are permanently enabled and cannot currently be disabled, even in the PC options.

Chromatic aberration and film grain are permanently enabled and cannot currently be disabled, even in the PC options. Cutscenes: All cutscenes are available as pre-rendered video files. On the Xbox Series X, this currently results in noticeable stuttering during playback.

The audio mix, however, is impressive. Reworked sound effects – such as the Magnum's booming reverb – utilize modern surround setups and create dynamic reverberation effects in enclosed spaces.

"Halo: Campaign Evolved" is the long-overdue visual corrective to the disastrous Anniversary Edition. Halo Studios demonstrates a keen understanding of Bungie's original design language and precisely utilizes the strengths of Unreal Engine 5. For PS5 owners, this title is the ideal entry point.

Those familiar with the old games will find a sensibly modernized campaign without the annoying design monotony of the original.