Latest

Halo: Campaign Evolved has gone gold – Master Chief launches soon on PS5

Mark Avatar 2026
By
Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
Follow:
No comments
3 MinRead
Halo Campaigned Evolved

Halo: Campaign Evolved is Gold launches on July 28, 2026 on PS5. The Unreal Engine 5 remake offers co-op and new missions, but does not include multiplayer.

The Unreal Engine 5 remake "Halo: Campaign Evolved" has gone gold and will be released on July 28, 2026 for the PS5. Buyers of the Premium Edition will receive early access to the campaign starting July 23 for an additional €20.

Version 1.0 of "Halo: Campaign Evolved" is complete and ready for pressing. With this project, Halo Studios is finally abandoning the proprietary Slipspace engine and building the entire technical foundation on Unreal Engine 5.

This technological upgrade is intended to replace the outdated graphics of the 2001 original and simultaneously serves as a performance test run for the studio's future major projects. For PlayStation players, the release marks a historic first. Master Chief is finally appearing on a Sony console. This was completely unthinkable just a few years ago.

Focus on campaign without classic multiplayer

Microsoft is completely removing the competitive multiplayer mode from this remake. The focus is solely on the story campaign, which has been modernized with new gameplay and content elements. In addition to modern movement mechanics like sprinting, the remake integrates nine additional weapons from later installments in the series, including the energy sword and the combat rifle.

Co-op enthusiasts can tackle the campaign online with up to four players via crossplay or play in classic split-screen mode with two players on one console. The developers have also added three new prequel missions called "Operation: Meteorite." Multiplayer purists will be disappointed.

More Read

PS4 Box Disc
UK trade association ERA warns of digital PlayStation monopoly
God of War Laufey No Disc
PlayStation faces first antitrust lawsuit: Mexico investigates Sony's digital monopoly
PS5 Xbox Mod
The end of the console wars? Veteran envisions a unified console.

The real price of nostalgia

Those wanting to play five days early will have to pay extra for the Premium or Collector's Edition. The regular launch is on July 28th, also for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Although the game has gone gold, the studio is already working on patches for the first day of sale. In modern distribution, the physical disc serves almost exclusively as a license key. The rest of the download is done exclusively via the network.

The port of Halo to the PS5 is a business milestone, but technically a calculated test run. Without competitive multiplayer, the remake's value hinges on the performance of Unreal Engine 5 on the consoles and the gameplay quality of the new prequel missions. Anyone who never played the original...

Those who have experience with the game will find the most technically advanced entry point here. Nostalgic players will have to adapt to the new gameplay mechanics.

GTA Pre-Order Release
Tagged:
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted

The Trends

PlayStation Plus Premium: First title confirmed for July 2026

Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy is coming to PS Plus on July 21, 2026…

5 comments

Sony is focusing on digital technology – but one crucial feature has been lagging behind for years.

Sony is forcing digital PS5 games from 2028 onwards, but is refusing to allow region changes on the PSN…

179 comments

First in-game images leaked: Will Assassin's Creed Witch take us to Germany?

A new in-game leak for Assassin's Creed Witch reveals a Gothic cathedral. Everything…

7 comments

You Might Also Like