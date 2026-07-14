Halo: Campaign Evolved has gone gold – Master Chief launches soon on PS5

The Unreal Engine 5 remake "Halo: Campaign Evolved" has gone gold and will be released on July 28, 2026 for the PS5. Buyers of the Premium Edition will receive early access to the campaign starting July 23 for an additional €20.

Version 1.0 of "Halo: Campaign Evolved" is complete and ready for pressing. With this project, Halo Studios is finally abandoning the proprietary Slipspace engine and building the entire technical foundation on Unreal Engine 5.

This technological upgrade is intended to replace the outdated graphics of the 2001 original and simultaneously serves as a performance test run for the studio's future major projects. For PlayStation players, the release marks a historic first. Master Chief is finally appearing on a Sony console. This was completely unthinkable just a few years ago.

Focus on campaign without classic multiplayer

Microsoft is completely removing the competitive multiplayer mode from this remake. The focus is solely on the story campaign, which has been modernized with new gameplay and content elements. In addition to modern movement mechanics like sprinting, the remake integrates nine additional weapons from later installments in the series, including the energy sword and the combat rifle.

Co-op enthusiasts can tackle the campaign online with up to four players via crossplay or play in classic split-screen mode with two players on one console. The developers have also added three new prequel missions called "Operation: Meteorite." Multiplayer purists will be disappointed.

#HaloCE is OFFICIALLY GOLD and Early Access begins on July 23.



Let's give our old friends a warm welcome: https://t.co/Y4s3pLKvWn pic.twitter.com/IjE7cGnNgH - Halo (@Halo) July 13, 2026

The real price of nostalgia

Those wanting to play five days early will have to pay extra for the Premium or Collector's Edition. The regular launch is on July 28th, also for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Although the game has gone gold, the studio is already working on patches for the first day of sale. In modern distribution, the physical disc serves almost exclusively as a license key. The rest of the download is done exclusively via the network.

The port of Halo to the PS5 is a business milestone, but technically a calculated test run. Without competitive multiplayer, the remake's value hinges on the performance of Unreal Engine 5 on the consoles and the gameplay quality of the new prequel missions. Anyone who never played the original...

Those who have experience with the game will find the most technically advanced entry point here. Nostalgic players will have to adapt to the new gameplay mechanics.