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Halo Campaign Evolved: Console Tech Check — PS5 Pro delivers from

Mark Avatar 2026
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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Halo Campaign Evolved impresses in our tech check on PS5 Pro, PS5 and Series X|S with Unreal Engine 5. We analyze graphics, FPS and resolution.

Halo Campaigned Evolved

Halo Studios' remake, "Halo: Campaign Evolved," demonstrates that Unreal Engine 5 delivers top-tier graphics on all consoles, though the PS5 Pro maintains the edge in frame rate and image sharpness. Digital Foundry's tech analysis paints a clear picture.

The remake fully utilizes the most advanced tools of Unreal Engine 5. Hardware lumens for global illumination and reflections, as well as Nanite for geometric details, are active on both flagship consoles. This results in extremely dynamic lighting and cleanly reflective surfaces.

In Quality Mode, the Xbox Series X and PS5 aim for a resolution of approximately 1440p at a stable 30 FPS. Performance Mode targets 60 FPS at an average of 1224p (Xbox Series X) and 1152p (PS5). Visible compromises in Performance Mode include reduced vegetation density, softer shading, and occasionally coarser texture filtering. Both platforms maintain a consistent 60 FPS in most areas, but experience brief dips during extremely action-packed firefights, such as the hangar battle in Chapter 3.

One minor difference: On Xbox Series X, cutscenes suffer from slight frame rate drops. The PS5 does not exhibit this behavior.

Xbox Series S surprisingly powerful – despite pixel savings

The less powerful Microsoft console surprises with full hardware Lumen and Nanite support. This means its basic visual characteristics match those of its bigger sibling, which is a remarkable technical achievement for the system.

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The compromises are naturally more drastic. The internal resolution drops to around 720p in Performance mode. The image appears noticeably softer and sometimes grainy during movement. Furthermore, the wind and interaction animations for grass and vegetation are completely removed in Performance mode on the Series S. Those who prefer a steady 30 FPS will at least get almost 800p and more dynamic vegetation in Quality mode on the Series S.

PS5 Pro delivers the cleanest overall picture

Sony's PS5 Pro largely resolves the remaining weaknesses of the standard consoles, as already mentioned. found hereThe PS5 Pro's Performance mode combines the visual settings of the standard PS5's Quality mode, including full vegetation density, with an extremely stable 60 FPS.

Thanks to PSSR upscaling, the image in motion is significantly sharper and flicker-free than in the standard version with TSR. Frame rate drops are practically nonexistent on the Pro. Against this backdrop, the PS5 Pro's own quality mode seems almost superfluous: While the internal resolution increases to up to 1728p, it offers no significant visual improvement compared to the clean 60 FPS performance mode.

Halo Studios delivers a technically perfect landing. Regardless of the system, the performance mode is the undisputed recommendation on all four console variants: The loss in visual depth is minimal, while the gain in playability through 60 FPS is massive.

For those seeking the most uncompromising sharpness and absolutely flawless 60 FPS, the PS5 Pro is the way to go. The Xbox Series X and the base PS5 are almost neck and neck in terms of performance. Even on the Series S, the title remains a visually stunning experience despite its lower resolution.

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Maxim Neumann
29. July 2026 07: 39

It looks good on the PS5 platform too.

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