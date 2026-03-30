Halo: Campaign Evolved apparently uses assets from Halo Infinite and offers prequel missions.

Halo Studios is setting up the remake “Halo: Campaign Evolved“Extensively based on existing character models from “Halo Infinite” and supplementing the campaign with three prequel missions including a new alliance faction. This is according to a recent leak, although such information should always be taken with a grain of salt.”

According to recent insider information, the upcoming remake of the original game will reuse assets from "Halo Infinite" for Marines and familiar Covenant enemies, while new resources will primarily be invested in three additional prequel missions. These additional content will address, among other things, the rivalry between Spartans and ODST units and introduce a previously unknown, religiously focused Covenant faction.

Asset recycling instead of faithful art design

Despite the announcement of a "faithful remake," Halo Studios is reusing existing models. The distinctive designs of the Covenant and UNSC Marines from the original will thus be replaced by the variants from "Halo Infinite," saving development time.

This decision is technically reminiscent of "Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary," which used models from "Halo: Reach," a move that drew criticism from the community due to the altered atmosphere of the original. The consequence for players is a modern look that sacrifices the specific aesthetics of 2001 in order to save development time and budget for other projects running concurrently at the studio.

Details on the three new prequel missions

The focus of the new developments is on three missions that take place before the events on Installation 04.

ODST conflict: One mission addresses the historically rooted tension between the ODSTs (Orbital Drop Shock Troopers) and the Spartans. This references the lore events in which John-117 unintentionally killed ODST soldiers during his training.

One mission addresses the historically rooted tension between the ODSTs (Orbital Drop Shock Troopers) and the Spartans. This references the lore events in which John-117 unintentionally killed ODST soldiers during his training. New Alliance faction: A technologically different, strongly religious subgroup within the alliance is being introduced. According to the source, these models were created from scratch.

A technologically different, strongly religious subgroup within the alliance is being introduced. According to the source, these models were created from scratch. Brutes and Reach references: Contrary to the original trilogy continuity, Brutes will already appear in the prequel missions. There will also be a homage to Halo: Reach.

While the new content could benefit from the graphical capabilities of current hardware, the main part of the game feels like a port of the Infinite aesthetic to the old linear levels. Strategically, Halo Studios seems to be taking the path of least resistance. Tried-and-tested mechanics and assets from the Slipspace era are being used to artificially inflate the game's length with prequel content, without completely reinterpreting the core gameplay visually.

The reuse of Infinite models is understandable from a business perspective and a major consideration given rising development costs, but for purists, it's a warning sign. A remake should modernize the visual identity of the original, not overwrite it with the assets of its successor. Anyone hoping for an exact reconstruction of the 2001 atmosphere might be disappointed. The gameplay value now depends entirely on the quality of the three prequel missions.