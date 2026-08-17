Halo: Campaign Evolved Patch brings post-processing toggles and graphics fixes

The new update for "Halo: Campaign Evolved" finally lets you disable blur and film grain. Today's patch also removes forced anti-aliasing on PC, fixes AI glitches in the campaign, and gives the weapons a long-overdue balancing adjustment.

Graphic-options and technical tuning

With the August update, the developers are delivering exactly the settings the community has been requesting since release. Chromatic aberration and film grain can now be disabled independently in the video settings.

Graphic toggles: Chromatic aberration and film grain can be turned off individually.

Chromatic aberration and film grain can be turned off individually. No more upscaling: On a PC, the Image Reconstruction Framework can be completely deactivated under "Upscaling Technique" using the "None" option.

On a PC, the Image Reconstruction Framework can be completely deactivated under "Upscaling Technique" using the "None" option. Stuttering fixed: PS5 players will experience more stable frame rates. Enemies will stutter significantly less in demanding scenes.

PS5 players will experience more stable frame rates. Enemies will stutter significantly less in demanding scenes. Shooting bug fixed: The rate of fire and spread of the Assault Rifle on Xbox and PC have been adjusted to match the behavior of the PS5 version.

The rate of fire and spread of the Assault Rifle on Xbox and PC have been adjusted to match the behavior of the PS5 version. Free armor: The "Recompilation Armor" skin can now be redeemed via Halo Waypoint.

On PC, the process goes even further. Previously, some form of image reconstruction was always active, even at 100 percent native resolution. Setting the slider to "None" completely disables upscaling and anti-aliasing. This delivers a stark, yet razor-sharp image.

AMD users also benefit from functioning Advanced Shader Delivery, which minimizes stuttering. Those using Frame Generation no longer have to worry about graphical glitches in cutscenes. The technology now automatically deactivates during cutscenes.

Gameplay fixes and save warning

In terms of gameplay, the update tweaks some annoying details. Jackals now reliably stagger when hit on the hand or foot. Marines now fire their battle rifles as intended, and magnum reloads can be triggered immediately after firing. Players who want to cancel the reload of rocket launchers or needle launchers can now do so cleanly by throwing a grenade.

Caution when downloading the update. The patch will delete your current mission progress. If you are in the middle of a level, you will lose that checkpoint. However, unlocked missions and rally points will remain unaffected.

No content revolution, but a clean service update. Disabling film grain and forced upscaling removes the visual wash effect from the game. However, the fact that this requires a download of up to 29 GB is painful.

The full patch notes are available. with this link.