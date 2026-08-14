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Halo: Campaign Evolved – Patch disables image filters and fixes progression lock

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Halo: Campaign Evolved receives an update with an option to disable film grain and chromatic aberration, as well as fixes for Sgt. Johnson and save files.

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Halo Studios will release an update for "Halo: Campaign Evolved" next week that allows players to disable chromatic aberration and film grain directly in the graphics settings and eliminates critical game progression bugs.

The patch also resolves the blurry post-processing of Unreal Engine 5 on consoles and PC without manual modification of configuration files.

Post-processing requirements are eliminated

Chromatic aberration and film grain distort the image signal through artificial color shifts at object edges and visible noise. What developers intend as a cinematic look reduces image sharpness on monitors and creates unsightly artifacts for streamers. Until now, PC gamers had to disable these effects manually.

The upcoming update will integrate dedicated switches for this in the options menu. This will completely eliminate the workaround on PC. Console players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will, for the first time, have control over clean rendering. No more artificial blurring. The image will be clearer.

AI fixes, hitboxes, and save file warnings

In addition to graphics options, Halo Studios is addressing mechanical gameplay bugs. A scripting error with Sgt. Johnson prevented subsequent triggers from being triggered under certain conditions, causing the mission to freeze. This issue has been fixed.

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Additionally, the patch reworks the hit feedback of the Jackals. Aimed shots at the palms of the hands or feet now reliably bring enemies out of cover.

Also fixed: With the "Magnified Skull" modifier active, allied Marines and infected Flood Marines would refuse to fire assault rifles. AI behavior is now back to normal after the update.

One technical consequence affects ongoing campaigns. Installing the update invalidates all active save points within a running mission. Players who do not reach the next checkpoint after mission completion before installing the patch will lose their current progress and must restart the mission.

Following the release of the Unreal Engine 5 remake, Halo Studios has delivered the necessary improvements to the visual signal. Disabling film grain and chromatic aberration significantly improves image clarity on PC and consoles. Fixing the Johnson script blocker prevents frustration during gameplay. However, there is one strict rule before downloading: Complete any ongoing missions.

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Rick-72
14. August 2026 12: 42

A patch is always good, but why didn't those idiots change the co-op mode?
Too much cocaine?
Co-op is only possible with friends; hosting or joining a session is not possible.
What a crap.

Last edited 2 days ago by Rick-72
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Omnigamerus
15. August 2026 01: 42
Reply to  Rick-72

I even bought the Game Pass trial for €1 specifically for this game, but it's so awful.
On normal difficulty it's super easy, on legendary it's just bullet sponge af and grenade instakill with super aimbot to push deaths inflated, but without being really challenging.
And somehow it feels like a caricature of Halo, it has something ridiculous about it…
I switched to Rage 2, it's 10 times more fun. The gunplay is 100 times better.

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