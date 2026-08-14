Halo: Campaign Evolved – Patch disables image filters and fixes progression lock

Halo Studios will release an update for "Halo: Campaign Evolved" next week that allows players to disable chromatic aberration and film grain directly in the graphics settings and eliminates critical game progression bugs.

The patch also resolves the blurry post-processing of Unreal Engine 5 on consoles and PC without manual modification of configuration files.

Post-processing requirements are eliminated

Chromatic aberration and film grain distort the image signal through artificial color shifts at object edges and visible noise. What developers intend as a cinematic look reduces image sharpness on monitors and creates unsightly artifacts for streamers. Until now, PC gamers had to disable these effects manually.

The upcoming update will integrate dedicated switches for this in the options menu. This will completely eliminate the workaround on PC. Console players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will, for the first time, have control over clean rendering. No more artificial blurring. The image will be clearer.

⭐️A new game update for #HaloCE is arriving next week, including multiple fixes and improvements.



🔧Update highlights:

• Improvements to Sgt. Johnson to prevent blocked mission progression.

• Jackals can now be staggered more reliably when targeting their hands and feet.

•… - Halo Support (@HaloSupport) August 13, 2026

AI fixes, hitboxes, and save file warnings

In addition to graphics options, Halo Studios is addressing mechanical gameplay bugs. A scripting error with Sgt. Johnson prevented subsequent triggers from being triggered under certain conditions, causing the mission to freeze. This issue has been fixed.

Additionally, the patch reworks the hit feedback of the Jackals. Aimed shots at the palms of the hands or feet now reliably bring enemies out of cover.

Also fixed: With the "Magnified Skull" modifier active, allied Marines and infected Flood Marines would refuse to fire assault rifles. AI behavior is now back to normal after the update.

One technical consequence affects ongoing campaigns. Installing the update invalidates all active save points within a running mission. Players who do not reach the next checkpoint after mission completion before installing the patch will lose their current progress and must restart the mission.

Following the release of the Unreal Engine 5 remake, Halo Studios has delivered the necessary improvements to the visual signal. Disabling film grain and chromatic aberration significantly improves image clarity on PC and consoles. Fixing the Johnson script blocker prevents frustration during gameplay. However, there is one strict rule before downloading: Complete any ongoing missions.