Halo: Campaign Evolved — review embargo & release details at a glance

The review embargo for the upcoming Unreal Engine 5 remake "Halo: Campaign Evolved" will be lifted on July 23, 2026 at 17:00 PM Central European Time.

Xbox Game Studios is therefore relying on reviews that will only be available on the exact day of the Early Access launch for buyers of the premium versions. Those interested in the Standard Edition will have five days to form a clear opinion before the regular release on July 28, 2026.

The simultaneous lifting of the embargo and the granting of early access demonstrates Microsoft's confidence in the project, following the Gold status recently achieved This happened. A delayed embargo date directly on launch day often signals damage control in large productions. Here, the tests are delivered in time for the main release.

Pre-order numbers confirm the strategy. In the US PlayStation Store, the premium edition has already climbed to the top of the charts, placing the remake ahead of heavyweights like "Marvel's Wolverine." A remarkable debut for the first main Halo game on a Sony console.

What the new edition changes in terms of gameplay

Halo Studios, formerly 343 Industries, relies entirely on the Unreal Engine 5 for its technical basis instead of the old, sluggish Slipspace engine. The goal is not a simple graphical facelift, as was the case with the 2011 Anniversary Edition. It's a playful reconstruction.

The gameplay is similar to modern installments. Players can sprint, aim down sights (ADS), and hijack enemy vehicles. A drivable Wraith tank is now integrated, as well as nine additional weapons from later installments in the series, including the legendary power sword and the battle rifle. Purists can disable these modernizations via optional gameplay modifiers ("Skulls").

The campaign has been structurally expanded. In addition to the ten classically revamped missions, the game delivers three completely new story missions under the name "Operation METEORITE." These take place one year before the events on the Halo ring and focus on the cooperation between Master Chief and Sergeant Avery Johnson. While the classic competitive multiplayer mode has been removed, the campaign can now be played online with up to four players via crossplay. For console players, the classic two-player split-screen mode remains.

Microsoft is taking a big risk here, and it's paying off. The embargo timing is fairly calculated. The integration of modernizations like Sprinting and Active Directory will divide the old guard, but it will provide the necessary dynamism in 2026. Anyone looking for the old inertia can simply switch it off with a modifier.

Pure campaign content without PvP balancing issues allows the developers to fully exploit the sandbox feel. The success on the PS5 also demonstrates the enormous hunger for this franchise on the competing platform.