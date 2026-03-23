Halo Campaign Evolved: Studio Abstraction takes over level design – report

Halo Studios is providing the core competencies for the remake of "Halo Campaign Evolved“massively. According to reports, Studio Abstraction is responsible for significant parts of the level and technical design, while the brand owners act more as coordinators.”

The end of internal design sovereignty

The studio, which was already responsible for accessibility features in the Master Chief Collection in 2021, is handling the entire technical and content framework of the campaign, according to RebsGaming. This includes the level design of all missions, concept design, level blockouts, polishing, and all scripted events. Abstraction is also responsible for adjusting the combat balance to integrate modern mechanics like sprinting and four-player co-op into the existing framework.

The collaboration reportedly began as early as summer 2023. The timing is interesting, as Abstraction was acquired by the Virtuos group in January 2025, but returned to independence in December 2025 – just in time for the start of 2026. Official statements speak of the need for agility and flexibility in the upcoming development phases. Nevertheless, Virtuos remains on board as a commercial partner, suggesting a complex network of external service providers managing Bungie's legacy.

Big ambitions ahead

The remake uses a hybrid engine that blends classic gameplay mechanics with modern graphics and new features. With a rumored release window of summer 2026, the total development time is estimated at around three years. That's ambitious for a project of this scale, especially since Halo Studios' internal structure appears weakened after massive layoffs and restructuring in previous years. Microsoft is clearly relying on the expertise of experienced contract developers rather than purely internal resources.

Against this backdrop, the targeted release in summer 2026 seems ambitious. The fact that neither Halo Studios nor Microsoft has officially commented on Abstraction's massive role underscores the unofficial nature of these details. Anyone familiar with the industry's PR mechanisms knows that what isn't denied is often already halfway through the gold master. Nevertheless, until official confirmation, everything remains just a well-documented rumor.