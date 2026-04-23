Halo: “Project Ekur” switches from Battle Royale to Extraction Shooter

According to reports, Halo Studios has fundamentally changed the direction of its next major multiplayer project. The long-speculated "Project Ekur" will not be a battle royale, but an extraction shooter.

The next HaloAccording to recent reports from insider Rebs Gaming, the multiplayer experience is based on the extraction principle and could be integrated as a core component into the next main installment of the series. This marks a departure from the studio's original battle royale plans, which were reportedly scrapped internally as early as 2024. Development as an extraction shooter has apparently been accelerated since at least summer 2023, with the project potentially appearing either as a standalone title or as a mode within a larger "Halo hub."

Strategy change away from the battle royale hype

The decision to change genres follows a clear industry trend. While the market for battle royale games is largely saturated by heavyweights like Warzone, Apex Legends, and Fortnite, the extraction genre, established and solidified by Escape from Tarkov and Arc Raiders, is considered the new growth area.

Genre pivot: The resources that were originally invested in collaborating with Certain Affinity for a battle royale were redirected to the mechanics of a goal-based evacuation mode.

The resources that were originally invested in collaborating with Certain Affinity for a battle royale were redirected to the mechanics of a goal-based evacuation mode. Historical context: Halo has a history of being late to the game to adopt trends (see the lack of a battle royale mode at the launch of Halo Infinite). An extraction shooter is potentially a better mechanical fit for Halo's slower, shield-based gameplay than a classic last-man-standing mode.

The technical and structural classification of the project is interesting. Reports indicate that Halo Studios is planning a platform strategy heavily based on [unclear - possibly "platform" or "game"]. Call of Duty It was mentioned that all Halo experiences – campaign, classic multiplayer, and the new Extraction mode – are to be launched under a single interface.

Since Halo Studios has already confirmed the switch to Unreal Engine 5, it can be assumed that "Project Ekur" is no longer technically based on the outdated Slipspace engine of "Halo Infinite". This would increase flexibility in asset usage, but also means a longer development time for porting the core mechanics.

Impact on players and market

For fans, this means a shift away from the arena focus towards a high-risk gameplay loop (loot, survive, extract). Compared to competitors like Bungie's "Marathon" or "Arc Raiders," Halo has to prove that its sandbox physics and weapon balancing work in a mode where death can mean the permanent loss of gear.

The shift to an extraction shooter is a logical, albeit risky, step in the current market. Technically, Unreal Engine 5 offers the necessary stability for large-scale maps and complex AI systems, which the Slipspace engine couldn't handle. The question is: Will it be a tacked-on trend mode or a deep-rooted system with consequences? If Halo Studios uses the "Call of Duty" framework, we're in for massive disk space fragmentation.