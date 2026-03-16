Hawked: MY.GAMES pulls the plug, causing another live service crash.

The live service bubble claims another victim, this time the extraction shooter "Hawked." MY.GAMES is ending the project this year and will be shutting down the servers in stages. Another chapter in the endless saga of live service demise.

According to a studio statement, internal resources are being redirected to invest in future developments and other products. The end is coming quickly. All in-game purchases and real-money transactions have been disabled since March 11th.

The PC servers for “HawkedThe game will go offline on June 9, 2026. Console players have a longer grace period until September 7, 2026. Until then, the current Renegade Pass will remain active and will be extended for all users. As a farewell gift, the developer is unlocking the "Realities Pack" for free and making shop content available using the in-game currency, Hawks.

"It has been a great hunt, and we are grateful to every Renegade who joined us on this journey: exploring the jungles and ruins of X-Isle, hunting caravans and relics, solving puzzles and uncovering secrets, fighting VEKTR, and simply enjoying the adventure together. We are closing this chapter to focus on the new challenges that lie ahead."

The dead end of resource allocation

The official FAQ The developer cites strategic realignment as the reason for the shutdown. They want to focus on new challenges. In plain terms, this means that the player numbers no longer justified the server costs and maintenance. One less niche shooter in the crowded loot-hunting market.

The roadmap ends abruptly here. Anyone who still owns items or wants to level up their pass can do so until the specified deadlines. After that, X-Isle will disappear completely from digital stores and libraries. There are no plans to make it available offline.

Another colorful shooter learns the hard way the difference between "sparking interest" and "retaining players." Players only have a limited amount of time. Those who invest it in fleeting digital games will end up facing closed server doors.