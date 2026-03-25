HBO releases first trailer: The new Harry Potter series features Quidditch and Hans Zimmer

The first trailer for HBO Max's Harry Potter series promises a visually stunning reimagining of the story and confirms Hans Zimmer as the composer. The scenes featuring lead actor Dominic McLaughlin suggest a strong focus on the atmosphere of the wizarding world and athletic action.

What has been shown makes it clear that Warner Bros. is visually oriented towards the books, but is aiming for a significantly more modern, perhaps even somewhat rougher look than the original films.

Quidditch and details: What the trailer reveals

Surprisingly, the Quidditch pitch is the focus of initial impressions. While the films later often only touched on the sport peripherally, the series seems to refocus more strongly on school life and team dynamics.

Dominic McLaughlin appears in the first trailer as Harry Potter He's dressed in full Quidditch kit, number seven, though the red cloak looks considerably more functional and less "playful" than in the early 2000s films. This down-to-earth look is consistent throughout the entire setting: the snowy backdrop of Hogwarts noticeably benefits from modern lighting technology, making it appear extremely three-dimensional and expansive, rather than like a classic studio set.

For book fans, these scenes already contain exciting details, such as a fan banner with the inscription "Fred and George" in the background, which suggests that the series places the sense of community within Gryffindor and the supporting characters much more prominently from the beginning.

The musical realignment

One of the most important pieces of information is the involvement of Hans Zimmer. The fact that the two-time Oscar winner is composing the soundtrack is a real game-changer against the nostalgia factor. Instead of simply reworking John Williams' iconic themes, we can expect a completely new, presumably more epic and sonically powerful score. This is crucial for the series' identity: it clearly wants to stand on its own and not be perceived as a mere remake of the films.

The March 25th release coincides directly with the launch of HBO Max in the UK and Ireland. Warner is clearly using the Potter franchise as a key driver for the expansion of its streaming service. The fact that the teaser hints at a Quidditch match against Hufflepuff also suggests that the first season will take its time to explore the world of Hogwarts in all its breadth, rather than simply adhering to the main plot.

What do you think of Harry's new look? Can Hans Zimmer even replace John Williams' magical vibe, or does the series really need this drastic change?