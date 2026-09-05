Hell is Us: Major content update and Switch 2 version announced for October 8th

Rogue Factor is giving gifts to the community to celebrate the first anniversary of "Hell is Us". A major update will be released on October 8th for all platforms, coinciding with the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 version.

Last year, 1,5 million players fought their way through the Calamity-ravaged region of Hadea as Rémi. To celebrate its first anniversary, the developers of Rogue Factor aren't just expressing their gratitude with numbers, but are also taking action. October 8th will bring fresh content for the entire player base, though details remain under wraps.

Feedback from the first year was extremely helpful.

The development team emphasizes that feedback from the past twelve months has been directly incorporated into upcoming content. This is where things get interesting for us. At launch, the action-adventure deliberately omitted map markers, compasses, and traditional quest prompts. This radical lack of orientation was bold. However, it also proved extremely challenging and, in some cases, overwhelming for many players.

The fact that the update is released to coincide with the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 version is a clever move. New hardware needs content, and an atmospheric title like "Hell is Us" fits perfectly into the console's lineup. If the developers have fine-tuned the gameplay's rough edges without diluting the core concept, the overall experience gains significant depth.

Those who have been waiting for new content after completing the game will finally have a solid reason to return in October. The blend of melee combat, drone support, and independent exploration continues to occupy its own niche.

The free update needs to deliver well-executed missions that make good use of the clunky exploration system without map markers. If Rogue Factor delivers on this, it will be worth returning to Hadea from day one.

Which weakness from the main game absolutely must Rogue Factor address on October 8th: Does the combat system need more variety, or do the puzzles in Hadea need to be made more understandable?