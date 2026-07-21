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Hell Let Loose: Vietnam – Crossplay playtest starts on July 24th

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Hell Let Loose: Vietnam will test crossplay from July 24th to 27th on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The Đắk Tô Airfield map will challenge consoles before its release on August 13th.

Hell Let Loose Vietnam

From July 24th to 27th, 2026, Expression Games will host the first cross-platform playtest for "Hell Let Loose: Vietnam" on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The stress test will serve as a direct load test for the server infrastructure and netcode balancing before the official release on August 13th.

Crossplay stress test on the Đắk Tô Airfield map

The test focuses on the Đắk Tô Airfield map. This area combines open runways with dense vegetation, rivers, and densely built-up settlements. This necessitates constant tactical switching between ranged combat and close-quarters combat.

The process is simple: Access is directly via the respective product page in the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, or on Steam by downloading the Playtest app. On consoles, the developers require an active PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass Essential membership. No surprise there. Without a subscription, there's no online multiplayer.

The 60 FPS hurdle on consoles

Tactical shooters of this scale depend on stable frame rates. The central technical challenge remains the frame rate target of 60 FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. When artillery fire, dense smoke grenades, and complex sightlines in the villages of Đắk Tô all need to be rendered simultaneously, console CPUs quickly reach their limits.

The main game experienced measurable frame rate drops at launch. This stress test will reveal whether Expression Games has used the time since the announcement to properly optimize the frame pacing issues and memory usage. Promises are meaningless. Only benchmarks count.

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Hell Let Loose Vietnam
Hell Let Loose: Vietnam – Trailer reveals release in August

Anyone wanting to know how stable the server backend is under full load and whether the console versions can maintain the target 60 FPS should take part in the test. The barrier to entry is low, and the download is free. Those planning a purchase decision for August 13th will get the unvarnished technical reality this weekend.

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