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Helldivers 2: Arrowhead locks out super-credit cheaters

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Helldivers 2 Siege Breakers Warbond

Arrowhead is introducing new safeguards in Helldivers 2. Botters and exploit users will now be automatically detected when farming Super Credits.

Arrowhead is cracking down harder on cheaters in "Helldivers 2" and is now introducing automated protection measures against the illegitimate farming of in-game currencies.

The new monitoring system blocks accounts that accumulate unrealistic amounts of Super Credits, medals, samples, or requisition slips.

Stop the in-game rip-off!

The community has been demanding it since launch. Now the developers are delivering. Anyone using bots or exploiting vulnerabilities to empty the in-game shop will be caught. The system will trigger as soon as the accumulated credits exceed the maximum limit a human could ever earn. A tough stop against unfair advantages.

Honest players, however, have nothing to worry about. Weekend grinds with a squad remain completely unaffected. Those who clear maps, loot bunkers, and explore points of interest won't notice the bans at all. The system specifically filters out the bad apples. Arrowhead is thus protecting the in-game economy so that earned rewards retain their value.

The new monitoring tools intervene immediately upon exploitation, not weeks later. Should the system falsely flag a legitimate account, support is available to investigate. The fight for democracy is finally becoming cleaner.

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A long overdue step. When cheaters can easily duplicate premium currency, it devalues ​​the time invested by all honest Helldivers. Arrowhead is setting the limit extremely high, ensuring the safety of regular, dedicated players. A clear victory for the community.

What's your take on this: Have you noticed any significant impact from super-credit botters in your games, or does the problem not affect your gameplay at all?

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SOURCES:Arrowhead
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