Helldivers 2: “Exo Experts” delivers new firepower for the Galactic War

Arrowhead Studios will release "The Exo Experts," a new premium warbond for Helldivers 2, on April 28th, focusing almost entirely on mechanized warfare. The update delivers two new exosuits, specialized weapons, and a mobility perk designed to significantly alter controls and dynamics in the field.

The return of the heavyweights

The central innovation of "The Exo Experts" is the expansion of the exosuit arsenal, which has previously been somewhat neglected compared to infantry stratagems. The EXO-51 Lumberer, a fan favorite from the first game, returns – this time modernized with a combination of an anti-tank cannon and a flamethrower. While the flamethrower provides the necessary crowd control, the anti-tank cannon closes the previous gap in engaging heavily armored targets like Bile Titans or Factory Striders while on the move.

The second new addition, the EXO-55 Breakthrough, focuses on defense and anti-aircraft capabilities. It is equipped with an anti-aircraft gun and a ballistic shield. This suggests that Arrowhead intends to counter the pressure from flying enemies and heavy fire in current campaigns, such as on Cyberstan, with targeted mechanical countermeasures.

Infantry Upgrade

There are also provisions for foot soldiers in “helldivers 2“Soon, more supplies will arrive, focusing primarily on synergy and specialization:

P-33 Missile Pistol: A handheld rocket pistol with a heat-seeking head and lock-on feature. With a hit rate of "60% in 100% of cases" (typical Arrowhead humor), it offers a compact answer to agile targets.

A handheld rocket pistol with a heat-seeking head and lock-on feature. With a hit rate of "60% in 100% of cases" (typical Arrowhead humor), it offers a compact answer to agile targets. MGX-42 Bullet Storm: A disposable machine gun with caseless ammunition. The key feature: you receive two units per mission, supporting a "fire and forget" strategy.

A disposable machine gun with caseless ammunition. The key feature: you receive two units per mission, supporting a "fire and forget" strategy. SMG-203 Gallant: The "big brother" of the MP-98 Knight. It sacrifices magazine size for higher armor penetration, which should make it particularly effective against armored Automaton infantry.

Particularly interesting for the gameplay feel is the new Oxygenator perk of the O-3 Free Spirit armor. It allows for faster running, sprinting, and sliding. In a game where positioning is crucial for survival, this is a buff to overall agility that breaks up the often sluggish movement patterns in intense combat.

The inclusion of Mobile White camouflage patterns and the title "Exosuit Certified" underlines the thematic focus: Arrowhead wants to take the mechs out of the niche of "occasional play" and establish them as a permanent part of specialized squad compositions.

Do you think the new exosuits finally have the necessary durability, or do they still become expensive scrap metal too quickly on higher difficulty levels?