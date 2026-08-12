Helldivers 2 storms PlayStation Plus – along with the “Devoid of Liberty” update

Sony is now adding the co-op hit "Helldivers 2" to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium game catalog. At the same time, Arrowhead is releasing the new "Devoid of Liberty" update for the game, featuring fresh Void missions and the Illuminate.

The timing couldn't be better. The developers are launching the major update "Devoid of Liberty" right alongside the release, which takes us deep into the so-called Void. The planets there are completely mutated, the environments distorted.

For us players, this means a new set of missions. We're tasked with destroying Illuminate Spires, hacking gateways, and infiltrating bases. There are also new side objectives, such as extracting research materials or unlocking second landing zones. Point.

New beasts, AI soldiers, and a level cap

The threat has taken on a face. Two nasty mutations await us on the battlefields: The lightning-fast Wretch effortlessly evades counterattacks. The Crusher marches relentlessly towards us, withstands massive damage, and regenerates. You have to focus on it.

To ensure solo players and small squads don't get lost, Arrowhead has implemented SEAF platoons. These dropships deploy AI soldiers who heal us with stims and fight alongside us on the front lines. If desired, players can give them a morale boost with a handshake or hug. Additionally, the rank limit has been increased to a whopping 300 security levels.

The upgrade delivers exactly the reinforcements the galactic war needed. More players via the PS Plus import will face tougher enemies and meaningful support mechanics.

As an added bonus, there's a global community event: By August 18th, we have to eliminate 500 million opponents together to grab four exclusive PlayStation avatars. It's not rocket science given the current number of players.

Does the AI ​​support provided by the SEAF troops bring the hoped-for dynamism to your rounds, or do bot teammates in co-op shooters tend to annoy you?