Hellraiser: Revival – New video shows sick horror

Doug Bradley returns as Pinhead and the new developer diary for “Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival” proves that Boss Team Games is taking no prisoners on October 8, 2026.

The survival horror title for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC does not want to define the genre through cheap shock moments, but delves deep into philosophical abysses.

Cultists and failed souls

In the game, we not only fight against the iconic Cenobites, but primarily clash with two completely different enemy factions. First, there's the Scarlet Church, a human cult led by a charismatic man named Marlowe. These fanatics use the legendary Genesis Box to create a perverse paradise of debauchery. They operate cunningly, employing weapons and devious tactics. Dangerous opponents.

On the other side are the Unworthy. These are pitiable, mutated creatures who failed the sadistic trials of the Cenobites and now wander the labyrinth as deformed outcasts. They attack us in unpredictable hordes. A stark contrast.

Sex, pain and trypophobia

The development team emphasizes that violence here is never merely an end in itself. Grotesque scenes are deliberately contrasted with aesthetic elements to create a disturbing appeal. The game consciously crosses moral boundaries and even addresses drug abuse and suicide within the labyrinth. Heavy stuff.

Even the designers reached their mental limits during development. One team member discovered while researching the most disgusting textures that he suffers from trypophobia – the fear of patterns made of narrow holes. The monsters in the game reflect this. A nightmare for those affected.

We playfully defend ourselves with earthly weapons, the infernal powers of the box, and an extremely detailed dismemberment system. The labyrinth itself also features deadly traps made of rusted metal, demanding quick reflexes.

Is that going too far?

"Hellraiser: Revival" could be exactly the unsettling horror experience the genre has been missing for years. The combination of psychological disgust, philosophical questions about pleasure and pain, and uncompromising gameplay feels extremely compelling. Whether the gameplay foundation holds up beyond the jump scares remains to be seen. I'm cautiously optimistic.