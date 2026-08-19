Hellraiser: Revival refuses pre-sale in Germany

While fans of “Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival” can now prepare for October 8, 2026, there is a small but noteworthy catch for players in Germany: Digital pre-ordering is currently not possible in this country.

Bureaucracy halts digital pre-sale

Digital pre-orders for the survival horror title officially launched today, but explicitly exclude regions with the USK and CERO rating systems. Germany falls under this restriction. While buyers in the US and parts of Europe can secure the Standard Edition ($39,99) or the Deluxe Edition ($49,99) with in-game bonuses directly from the PlayStation Store, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, or Steam, players in other regions are out of luck.

The reason is organizational: Without a completed USK rating, platform operators simply cannot activate pre-orders in the local store. A failure.

Hellraiser: Revival pre-orders have officially started.

No indexing ruling yet, but a timing issue.

This restriction does not necessarily mean a ban or a complete withdrawal from the German market. The release date of October 8, 2026, remains unchanged. The restriction applies solely to digital pre-sales. Physical pre-orders from retailers continue. As soon as the USK rating is affixed to the packaging, digital distribution will typically follow.

For fans, this means no need to panic initially, but a fairly clear indication that the German rating is not yet finalized. Should the USK rating be issued soon, digital pre-orders on the German PlayStation Store and other platforms should follow.

Until then, Germany will remain at the starting point of the HellraiserPre-orders, however, are excluded. Pinhead is apparently allowed to start already – only the German digital pre-sale still has to wait for bureaucratic approval from hell.