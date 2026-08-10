Hideaki Kamiya raises the possibility of a return to Devil May Cry.

A single sentence on X is enough to set the rumor mill surrounding Capcom's cult series completely ablaze. And suddenly, the return of Devil May Cry is being discussed.

Answers to questions are rarely groundbreaking announcements. With Hideaki Kamiya, however, it's a different story. When a fan asked about the original Devil May Cry from 2001, the series creator responded in his usual cryptic fashion. Specifically, the question concerned the mysterious dragon in the final battle against Mundus and its connection to Vergil's abilities. Kamiya's terse reply: That will become clear when he makes another DMC.

One sentence. Maximum speculation.

None of this is an official project confirmation. Nevertheless, the statement has rightly caught the attention of the community. Kamiya laid the foundation for the entire hack-and-slash genre. The game originally emerged as an early prototype for "Resident Evil 4" and evolved into a milestone in its own right. Dante became a Capcom icon.

The fact that the creator is even openly considering a comeback after all these years immediately rekindles hopes for a DMC1 remake. Rumors about it persist. anyway bravely for years.

Keep a cool head. Kamiya loves to tease fans on social media. Currently, there's neither confirmation from Capcom nor any concrete evidence of an actual development phase. It's an interesting hint. Nothing more.

Does the first Devil May Cry even need a remake by Kamiya, or is the series better off with Capcom's current team?