High On Life VR announced for PlayStation VR2, Quest and PC

Flat2VR Studios, in cooperation with Squanch Games, is porting the comedy shooter "High On Life" natively to PlayStation VR2, MetaQuest, and PC VR. The developers did not specify a release date in the initial announcement trailer.

The project doesn't rely on a simple injection script or a mere camera adjustment. The developers are rebuilding interaction mechanics such as reloading talking weapons, merchant menus, and dialogue sequences for free movement control.

Technical conversion from flat FPS to motion control

Switching from a traditional monitor setup to a headset requires significant changes to the core gameplay. In the original 2022 game, players controlled the sights and weapons using a gamepad or mouse. In the VR version, motion trackers monitor the hands. Physical reloading replaces simple button presses. This significantly alters the pace of combat.

VR doesn't forgive half measures. Simply mirroring fast-paced first-person shooters onto headsets without adjusting movement will cause motion sickness. Squanch Games and Flat2VR need to adjust movement speed, hit feedback, and field of view.

On PS VR2, hardware features like foveated rendering via eye-tracking and the haptic feedback of the Sense controllers come into play. Technical details regarding frame rates or rendering resolutions are still lacking. This is a weakness of the initial announcement.

Platform parity between PS VR2, Quest and SteamVR

The simultaneous announcement of MetaQuest, PS VR2, and PC VR caters to the entire market. However, this also means development involving compromises. Mobile hardware like the MetaQuest 3 sets the technical standard for geometry and textures. "High On Life" on PC and consoles thrived on vibrant colors, shader-intensive effects, and dense geometry.

The developers face a clear dilemma. Either the graphics engine scales significantly up for PS VR2 and PC, or all platforms receive a visually reduced baseline. Flat2VR has demonstrated with previous ports that they translate control patterns well. The graphical optimization for high-end headsets remains to be seen.