Hogwarts Legacy 2: New job postings suggest imminent reveal

Avalanche Software is currently hiring specifically for marketing, which makes a first trailer for "Hogwarts Legacy 2" likely soon. The connection to the upcoming HBO series could also narrow down the release window.

Developer Avalanche Software is currently looking for a new Community Manager and a Video Capture Artist, which, based on past experience, marks the start of the crucial phase before an official game announcement. While Warner Bros. Games is still keeping quiet, the specific job descriptions speak volumes. Those who capture gameplay footage for trailers and build structures for community communication rarely do so years in advance.

Why the timing is right for an announcement

A look at the studio's history clarifies the connection. In December 2021, Avalanche already hired a community manager – exactly four months later came the big reveal of the first "Hogwarts Legacy." Since a community manager is primarily needed when information is being released and interaction with fans begins, the new appointment suggests a similar timeline.

The search for a Video Capture Artist is even more explicit. Their task is explicitly to create cinematic gameplay sequences for marketing material for “Hogwarts Legacy 2“to prepare. Such positions are usually only filled when the game is visually and mechanically representative enough to be presented to the public.”

The likely release corridor

It's no secret that Warner Bros. wants to integrate the franchise more closely. The planned Harry Potter series on HBO It is scheduled to start at the end of 2026.

The marketing rhythm: For the first installment, there was about a year between the big reveal and the original release window.

For the first installment, there was about a year between the big reveal and the original release window. Synergy effects: A release in early 2027 would perfectly coincide with the hype surrounding the first TV season.

A release in early 2027 would perfectly coincide with the hype surrounding the first TV season. Platform partners: Since Sony already held the marketing rights for the predecessor, an announcement at a PlayStation event (around May or June) would be logical if the deal had been renewed.

The radio silence could therefore soon end. However, a sequel will have to live up to high expectations. While the original impressed with its meticulously detailed game world, the endgame often lacked gameplay depth and dynamic interactions within the school. The early search for marketing experts suggests that Avalanche is ready to showcase the sequel's technological advancements, which should raise the visual bar even higher.

The evidence is compelling, but expectations for an immediate release should be tempered. An announcement in summer 2026 for a AAA project of this scale usually means a release in the first quarter of 2027. The focus will now be on whether Avalanche can address the criticisms of the first installment.

Do you believe that Hogwarts Legacy 2 needs to offer more freedom in terms of gameplay – such as a real morality system or Quidditch – or is a graphically enhanced sequel to the familiar formula enough for you?