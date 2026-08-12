Hogwarts Legacy 2 officially confirmed by Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Discovery has officially listed the development of "Hogwarts Legacy 2" as an active project for the first time in its latest quarterly report. The company has not yet announced a specific release date.

This ends months of speculation about the successor to the open-world role-playing game, which until now had only been a strategic statement of intent. mentioned was. Now it says: “Games remains an important growth lever… including the second installment of Hogwarts Legacy.”

Its predecessor sold over 24 million copies. The game was the highest-grossing title of 2023. After financial failures with live-service experiments like "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League," the company is pulling the emergency brake.

The announced consolidation year serves as a strategic realignment. The focus is now on the four core brands: Harry Potter, Batman, and Mortal Kombat. Risky new developments will take a back seat. Established brands must save the balance sheet.

Synergies with the HBO remake

The confirmation comes as Warner Bros. is repositioning the Wizarding World brand across multiple media platforms. HBO is simultaneously working on a multi-season series adaptation of the book series.

Game development today takes four to six years. Avalanche Software used a heavily modified Unreal Engine 4 for the first installment. A switch to Unreal Engine 5 is being considered for the sequel. This would mean new assets, adapted tools, and fundamental architectural changes. From a technical standpoint, a release before 2027 or 2028 is unlikely. A simultaneous market launch with the HBO series offers the company maximum synergy in marketing and licensing.

The announcement clarifies the project's existence but provides no technical details or release dates. For buyers, this simply means waiting. Playable material is not expected before 2027.