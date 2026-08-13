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Hollywood flair and 7 new attractions: Planet Coaster 2 gets the Silver Screen Pack

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Planet Coaster 2 will receive the Silver Screen Pack on August 19th, featuring 7 rides and 650 building components. All the details about the DLC and free Update 11!

Planet Coaster 2 Silver Screen Pack

Frontier Developments is releasing the "Silver Screen Pack" for Planet Coaster 2 on August 19th for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. For €14,99, movie sets, robotic arms and classic cinema will be brought to the theme parks.

Hollywood sets and robot arms

At the heart of the package is the golden age of cinema, complete with Art Deco facades, gold embellishments, and elegant marble finishes. Those wishing to create their own studio tour or an impressive big-city film set will receive over 650 scenery objects and more than 100 animatronics.

Seven new rides have been added to the park's fleet. These include the Vector New Gen Flying Coaster and the Re-Motion attraction. In Re-Motion, park guests sit on a freely controllable robotic arm that rotates the seats in all directions. This opens up completely new possibilities for theatrical presentations. It doesn't get much better than this.

These are complemented by attractions such as the 360-degree tilting platform ride Fourth Wall, a mobile cinema, and the Big Screen Tour for classic backlot rides. Over 110 new sound effects and entertainer Cornell Butterworth complete the film theme.

Free Update 11 delivers important convenience improvements

Frontier is releasing the DLC at the same time as the paid version. Free Update 11 For all owners of the base game. This free expansion brings long-requested features to everyday park life: queue wait time displays, five new concession stands, and on-ride photos for water rides and roller coasters. It also includes various bug fixes.

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The Silver Screen Pack delivers a well-rounded mix of strong theming and technically versatile rides like Re-Motion. The fact that essential park mechanics such as wait time signs are included in the free update and not behind a paywall is exemplary. A rock-solid package for creative park designers.

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