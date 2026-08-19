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Horizon 3 is a long way off: Guerilla Games wastes years on a multiplayer debacle

Niklas Profile 2026
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Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender at PlayFront stands for clear analysis and independent journalism. His focus: deconstructing PR platitudes and providing an unflinching analysis of an often complacent community. He...
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Horizon 3 is a long way off. Guerrilla Games is focusing its resources on Horizon Hunters Gathering. A release is not expected until PS6.

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A new industry report indicates a late release for "Horizon 3." The reason given is the years-long prioritization of the faltering multiplayer spin-off, "Horizon Hunters Gathering."

A debacle delays the real star attraction.

A recent report by Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier reveals that the majority of the studio has worked almost exclusively on "Horizon Hunters Gathering" in recent years. The project received disastrous feedback in internal tests and is now being discontinued. fundamentally rebuiltThe live service concept has been scrapped, the scope drastically reduced, and the team downsized. The consequences for the main series are predictable.

"Horizon Zero Dawn" and "Horizon Forbidden West" sold millions of copies. The series is among the company's strongest brands. Nevertheless, Sony has shelved the sequel to the Aloy saga in an early concept phase. A small, skeleton crew is keeping the concept alive while the rest of the staff tries to save the failed multiplayer experiment from being scrapped until the internal review deadline in December.

As I've reported in the past, almost all of Guerrilla Games has been working on Horizon Hunters Gathering for the last few years, and the next mainline single-player Horizon game is still far, far away.

Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) 2026-08-19T12:30:08.995Z

The release of "Horizon Forbidden Years" is now a long way off. The game will miss out on the PlayStation 5 era. A launch within the first few years of the upcoming PS6 is considered by industry insiders to be the best remaining scenario. Sony is sacrificing the development time of its most important single-player studio for a product that was already out of touch with the market before it was even finished.

Anyone who spends years assigning their best single-player developers to unpopular service models ends up empty-handed. Fans of the main series are paying the price for Sony's bad decisions with years of waiting. "Horizon 3" will come eventually. On the next console.

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