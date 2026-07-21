Horizon 3: Mock reviews are already underway – Familiar gameplay formula for PS6 in development

Guerrilla Games is apparently already testing “Horizon 3” internally through external testers and so-called mock reviewers as part of trial play sessions.

"Horizon Zero Dawn" was released in 2017, followed five years later in 2022 by "Horizon Forbidden West." If Sony maintains this five-year release cycle for the main series, the sequel is headed for a release window around 2027. Technically, this timeframe falls precisely within the transition between the current console generation and its successor. "Horizon 3," like its predecessor, will therefore be developed as a cross-gen title for PlayStation 5 and the upcoming PS6.

Information from insider circles including industry expert Colin Moriarty and game designer David Jaffe to confirm It's now known that selected playtesters and analysts have already had the opportunity to play the game. Distributing pre-release versions to paid former developers and market researchers is standard practice among publishers. The goal is to accurately gauge the final review trends of the gaming press before release.

Playful stagnation despite high manufacturing quality

The initial feedback from these test runs paints a clear picture. The core mechanics have been highly refined, but apparently offer no structural innovations. "Horizon 3" adopts the established framework of open-world exploration, resource crafting, and the familiar bow combat against machine lifeforms without any fundamental changes.

This is familiar risk management. After budget excesses in AAA development, Sony is shying away from experimentation with established franchises. The result is mechanical perfection devoid of any courage to try new things. Those who enjoyed the first two installments will get more of the same. Those who weren't convinced before will find no reason to jump in here. Meanwhile, information is leaking that Sony's multiplayer project "Fairgame$" is performing significantly worse in internal tests – further reinforcing the focus on safe franchises like Horizon.

„Horizon 3“ wird technisch solide abliefern, bleibt spielerisch nach diesen Eindrücken aber auf ausgetretenen Pfaden. Wer „Horizon Forbidden West“ wegen des Open-World-Designs abgebrochen hat, wird auch mit Teil drei nicht glücklich. Wer dagegen hochpolierte Standard-Mechaniken und die grafische Ausreizung der PS5- und PS6-Hardware sucht, bekommt genau das. Nicht mehr, aber auch nicht weniger.