Horizon Forbidden West: Patch 1.30 introduces optional downgrade feature

With patch 1.30 for "Horizon Forbidden West," Sony introduces the optional "Power Saver" setting, which reduces the PS5's power consumption by selectively lowering game performance. This update is part of Sony's "Road to Zero" strategy and presents players with a choice between maximum graphical fidelity and a smaller environmental footprint. In short: you can voluntarily opt for a downgrade.

With the system-wide PS5 feature “Power Saver, which actively limits hardware usage during gameplay. Guerrilla Games is thus responding to Sony's goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2040.

Technology trade-off: Watts for frames

The core message of the update is simple: those who want to consume less power will have to accept a performance reduction. Once the option is activated in the settings, the game will scale its performance downwards.

What this means in concrete terms can be deduced from the patch logic. To reduce the APU's (processor's) power consumption, the game will likely reduce either the frame rate (FPS), the internal resolution, or the level of detail. Since "Horizon forbidden westWhile the camera already boasts excellent performance and resolution modes, this new mode is effectively an "Eco Preset." Those previously using the 60 FPS mode might notice a significant reduction in smoothness or sharpness when the Power Saver is activated.

Why the “graphics downgrade” remains optional

Important for all graphics enthusiasts: This mode is disabled by default. If you want to use the full power of your PS5, you don't need to change anything. The more interesting question is: Who among you, upon seeing a stuttering screen, has ever thought: "Wow, if I could use 5 watts less power and stutter around at 20 frames per second – that would be amazing!"? Hands up, who would actually willingly sacrifice their hard-earned next-gen splendor for a green conscience in the menu?

Sony's decision to take this approach highlights an interesting development in the console market. Until now, the focus has always been on "higher, faster, further." Now, efficiency is taking center stage. This is a welcome feature for players who might be playing a game a second time or want to conserve power during quieter moments (like resource gathering). However, in the heat of battle against a Bebenzahn, most players will likely still rely on full power to avoid frame drops.

The impact of this patch on gameplay is rather minimal, as it remains purely optional. It's a technical experiment: How much graphical quality are players willing to sacrifice to save money and protect the environment? It's not a true game-changer, but it marks the beginning of a trend where sustainability is also finding its way into the gaming menu.

Would you sacrifice a stable 60 FPS or 4K resolution for a greener conscience, or is maximum immersion more important to you?