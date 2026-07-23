Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered: Patch 1.09 brings power saver mode

Sony has released patch 1.09 for "Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered," adding an option to reduce power consumption. While this appears to be an unused menu setting on the home PS5, it likely indicates technical preparation for future handheld hardware.

This feature reduces the frame rate and rendering solution on the PlayStation 5 to measurably lower the console's power consumption. On a mains-powered home console, this setup is irrelevant for almost all users. No gamer buys a €600 console to voluntarily lower the graphics settings. Nobody does.

The energy-saving mode aims to improve battery life.

The implementation of this feature is gaining importance in the context of ongoing industry reports about Sony's upcoming hardware generation. Rumors have been circulating for months about a handheld version of the PS6, which is supposed to play PS5 games natively. For portable consoles, power consumption is the primary technical hurdle.

Reducing the system load allows mobile chipsets to run demanding titles without excessive heat generation and with acceptable battery life. Sony has been testing these adjustments for some time now. Game titles such as God of War RagnarokDemon's Souls, both Death Stranding games, and Ghost of Yōtei have already received identical options.

Sony is systematically building a library of backward-compatible games that can run on mobile hardware without any additional development effort. It's a functional preparation taking place behind the scenes.

Patch 1.09 offers no immediate benefit for PS5 owners. No one should activate the mode on their home television. However, the update objectively demonstrates that Sony is already aligning the software architecture of its first-party titles with the power limitations of portable devices.