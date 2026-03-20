Housemarque breaks the genre rules with Saros: Skill meets system depth.

Housemarque is reinventing the familiar roguelike concept for their new project, "Saros." Permanent progression and adjustable difficulty through game world mechanics, instead of simple menu sliders, are intended to make the title more accessible without losing its signature edge.

In the current gameplay talk, developers Matti Häkli, Johannes Koski and Mitja Roskaric make it clear that “saros“This takes a decisive step further than previous Housemarque titles. While players often failed the skill check in “Returnal,” “Saros” introduces an armor matrix and permanent upgrades. The gameplay dynamics are said to change noticeably as players level up.”

The promise of faster power gains through upgrades is particularly exciting, which should significantly impact the rhythm of boss fights. This is an interesting approach and alleviates the frustration of complete stagnation without diluting the core gameplay.

Difficulty as a tactical element

Instead of simply putting classic difficulty levels (Easy, Normal, Hard) into a menu, the team integrates the Carcosan modifiers directly into the world. The system is based on the trade-off principle:

Those who want to avoid certain challenges or areas can mitigate them.

Conversely, a new hurdle must be chosen elsewhere to maintain the balance.

Hardcore players can even disable permanent unlocks to artificially increase the difficulty level.

This approach is reminiscent of the "heat system" from "Hades," but its integration into the lore and UI makes it feel significantly more organic. Housemarque's focus on fast, intuitive controls without nested menus underscores their "gameplay first" approach.

Exploration with return ticket

A true game-changer for the structure is the ability to return directly to previously explored biomes. Combined with new abilities that are unlocked later (Metroidvania influences!), this motivates backtracking. Statistics on remaining resources like Halcyon or hidden lore entries ensure that replaying old areas doesn't feel like a waste of time, but rather like targeted farming.

"Saros" seems to be the perfect answer to the biggest criticism of hardcore roguelikes. The Carcosan modifiers make the game more accessible to casual players, while gameplay purists can configure their own personal hell. The focus on permanent progression gives the game an RPG feel that could provide the necessary long-term motivation for Housemarque's excellent gunplay. If the trade-offs are balanced correctly, we can expect a highly motivating gameplay loop.

What do you think about the Carcosan Modifiers: Do you prefer this organic approach in the game world, or would you rather have a classic "Hard Mode" in the main menu that sets the same rules for everyone?