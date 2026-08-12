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According to leaks, HoYoverse is working on Monster Hunter rival "The Weavers"

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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According to leaks, HoYoverse is working on "The Weavers". All the information about this photorealistic Unreal Engine 5 project in the Monster Hunter style can be found here.

The Weavers

An alleged leak from HoYoverse provides initial clues about a new project called "The Weavers", which is said to be heavily inspired by the Monster Hunter series in terms of gameplay.

This could be the one that was already done some time ago. hinted Unreal Engine 5 project trade with a photorealistic fantasy look.

Monster hunting in the Genshin Corporation

HoYoverse is aiming for the next big genre. After open-world RPGs like "Genshin Impact," turn-based tactics, and urban action games, the Chinese studio is now apparently targeting the realm of giant beasts and complex boss battles. Leaked material and initial insider information suggest the title is codenamed "The Weavers."

The images shown suggest a visual redesign. Away from the typical anime cel-shading, towards photorealistic textures and detailed environments based on Unreal Engine 5. This drastically distinguishes the title from the developer's previous blockbusters at first glance.

This brings a breath of fresh air. It's not without risk.

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What this means for us gamers

Monster Hunter boasts an incredibly loyal and demanding fanbase. Capcom's recipe for success doesn't rely on pretty character models or quick gacha pulls, but on deep combat mechanics, hit feedback, and meticulous preparation for each individual hunt. If HoYoverse wants to compete in this arena, they need to deliver gameplay depth.

At the same time, the question of monetization remains. A monster-hunting loop doesn't mesh well with aggressive stamina systems or locked equipment blueprints. However, if HoYoverse manages to combine its usual production quality with a fair gameplay loop, the competition will face a tough challenge. Monster hunters are watching closely. There are no early accolades.

Skepticism prevails over hype. The idea of ​​a photorealistic boss-fighting game from HoYoverse sounds extremely exciting, but visually stunning demos don't necessarily guarantee good hit feedback. Until gameplay footage or an official statement is available, "The Weavers" remains a fascinating rumor with the potential to disappoint.

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