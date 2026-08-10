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Hubert grabs the PS5: The indie highlight in dog format

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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The award-winning indie game Hubert is coming to PlayStation 5. Control the stubborn German Shepherd through chaos and wilderness. Try the Steam demo now!

Hubert

The winner of Game Access 2026 is making the jump from PC to Sony's console. Brocap Studio has officially confirmed the PS5 release of their sheep-herding adventure "Hubert".

Previously, the title, which won the "Best Game" award at Game Access 2026, was only announced for PC. If you'd like to check it out: A free demo is now available on Steam.

Sense of smell instead of heroism

You take on the role of Hubert, an arrogant German Shepherd with fluffy fur and a strong urge for chaos. Beside you stands the girl Lily, who has managed to wheedle a job out of the grumpiest farmer in the valley. Your job sounds simple: herding dozens of stubborn sheep across the pasture. The herd has the attention span of a goldfish. The farmer has zero patience. Chaos is inevitable.

The gameplay consistently switches to the dog's perspective. You orient yourselves using smells, movements, and instincts instead of human logic. But behind the idyllic farm work, a dark side awaits in the unexplored northern wilderness. Something is calling to Hubert that he cannot fully understand. Not just a cozy game. Right decision.

The blend of sheep herding, dog-eye view, and mysterious wilderness makes this game stand out from the indie crowd. The Steam demo already shows that the concept, beyond its cuteness, possesses genuine gameplay depth. A quiet but clever project for your wishlist.

Which animal perspective in video games has mechanically impressed you the most so far – and where do such approaches usually fail?

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