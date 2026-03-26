Hunter: The Reckoning – Deathwish: Teyon focuses on deep RPG instead of mindless action.

The developers of “RoboCop: Rogue City” are bringing the World of Darkness back to the screen – this time with “Hunter: The Reckoning – Deathwish” as a complex action RPG with a focus on freedom of choice and character depth.

Instead of the pure action fare of earlier console installments, the team, according to Director Piotr Łatocha on Xbox Wire, is directly orienting itself towards the 5th edition of the pen-and-paper original and genre giants like Deus Ex or “Baldur’s Gate 3”.

Focus on game stats rather than just the deduction

In "Hunter: The Reckoning - DeathwishYou don't slip into the role of a pre-made hero. The game relies on a comprehensive character editor where you distribute attributes and 18 different skills yourself. The system reflects its tabletop roots: the more points you invest in a skill, the more "dice" the game uses in the background for checks.

Teyon's pursuit of depth is evident in the integration of advantages and weaknesses directly from the rulebook. This represents a clear departure from RoboCop's shooter-focused gameplay and positions "Hunter: The Reckoning – Deathwish" more as a spiritual successor to "Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines".

The level design follows the philosophy of the "immersive sim" genre. Łatocha promises three approaches for almost every situation:

Violence: Classic gunplay or melee combat. stealth: A clandestine approach to avoid confrontations. Charisma/Intelligence: Use dialogue or hack technical barriers.

A failed stealth attempt does not lead to a game over, but rather dynamically transforms the situation into action – a flow we appreciate in modern RPGs.

New York as a semi-open world

The setting is a dark, modern New York. The structure is described as a semi-open world. While the main story follows a linear path, there are numerous side quests and the opportunity to build bonds with companions. Similar to Supernatural, you operate within a "cell" of hunters. Your behavior towards NPCs and companions is said to have a massive impact on the outcome of the story – even leading to morally questionable decisions that, according to the developers, can result in a "very, very bad ending."

Teyon proved with RoboCop that they can treat licenses with respect and perfectly capture the atmosphere. However, the shift from a more straightforward shooter to a full-scale RPG with romance, a faction system, and a complex skill tree is a huge leap. If the team truly manages to combine the player freedom of Deus Ex with the dark lore of the World of Darkness, we could be in for a real RPG highlight in 2027.

What's more important to you in a World of Darkness game: a hardcore combat mechanic or the freedom to simply "talk problems away"?