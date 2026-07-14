Game Freak's hybrid action game, Beast of Reincarnation, showcases its combat system.

On August 4, 2016, "Beast of Reincarnation" will be released for Xbox, PS5, and PC, breaking with classic action RPG conventions. Developer Game Freak's new gameplay video blends intense real-time combat with tactical pauses.

Tactical shock instead of constant clicking

Game Freak is taking a chance. Anyone expecting mindless button-mashing will be sorely disappointed. The combat system in "Beast of Reincarnation" relies on a duo: protagonist Emma and her companion Koo must work together perfectly to take down the formidable boss enemies.

The centerpiece is Koo's FP bar. This fills up exclusively through perfectly timed parries by Emma. If the timing is off, you take full damage. If the parry move succeeds, you gain resources. A fair risk.

Once the FP bar is full, we unleash the so-called "Bloom Arts." At that moment, the action freezes. Time slows down, and we calmly select our next attack from the menu. This is reminiscent of classic Active Time Battle systems, wrapped in a modern action package. Tactical depth trumps mindless reflexes here.

The synergy of destruction

Fighting against groups of enemies also requires targeted crowd control. With the ability "Higanbana: Roots," we can freeze up to three enemies simultaneously, while Koo initiates the attack and Emma follows up with a powerful finisher.

Things get especially exciting after boss battles. Emma absorbs the power of defeated monsters, allowing Koo to learn new Bloom Arts. Emma herself levels up via a classic skill tree, unlocking new physical maneuvers like the "Helmet Shard." This creates a motivating cycle of synergies that allows for genuine experimentation.

Game Freak is stepping outside its comfort zone. The blend of precise parrying à la Sekiro and tactical pauses for special attacks looks incredibly promising in the trailer. It takes the edge off the frantic pace of the combat system without sacrificing its dynamism. Whether the pacing will truly work this seamlessly in the finished game remains to be seen in August. The initial impressions, however, are certainly encouraging.

What do you think of the mix of real-time parries and slow-motion tactics? Does the pause mode take the wind out of the action's sails, or is it just the right amount of strategy?