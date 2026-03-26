Icarus arrives on PS5 and Xbox: Survival challenge including New Frontiers expansion

Dean Hall's alien survival game "Icarus" is now available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, launching with the extensive "New Frontiers" expansion. This means console players have a massively expanded hunting ground of 128 km² and direct access to the dangerous Prometheus region.

"IcarusStarting today, players land on a failed terraforming project as prospectors to recover valuable exotic resources. The release by GRIP Studios includes not only the base game but also the first major expansion, significantly increasing the amount of content compared to the original PC launch.

This is what's included in the package

The Console Edition clearly focuses on the co-op experience for up to four players. The direct integration of the "New Frontiers" expansion is a clever move: it not only doubles the game world but also introduces the Prometheus region, a story campaign revolving around a corporate conspiracy.

The progression system is particularly interesting for long-term motivation. You start with the simplest tools and have to work your way up to high-tech equipment. The key feature is persistent development: Equipment purchased in orbit with "Exotics" is retained, while you start from scratch each time you return to the surface, defining the typical session-based gameplay loop of "Icarus".

Survival difficulty level and technology check

"Icarus" is known for its unforgiving weather and aggressive wildlife. The console version will need to excel in resource management and the building system. If you have the choice, take a close look:

Standard Edition (USD 39,99): Includes the main game and New Frontiers.

Includes the main game and New Frontiers. Ultimate Edition ($139,99): It also includes the Styx expansion (23 missions), various cosmetic packs, and six additional outposts.

While the decision to omit Styx from the standard version is a shame, newcomers will have plenty to keep them occupied with the six biomes from New Frontiers anyway. The gunplay and mount-based movement now have to prove themselves on the controller – especially in hectic moments when a storm is brewing and oxygen supplies are running low.

Solid port with plenty of meat on the bone

"Icarus" isn't a small indie title, but a full-fledged survival package. By incorporating New Frontiers, the developers avoid the problem of many ports offering too little content at launch. The learning curve is steep and the game is unforgiving, but for fans of titles like "DayZ" or "Ark," Icarus offers a technically cleaner and more atmospheric alternative in a sci-fi setting. It remains to be seen how stable the performance will actually be in the dense forests of Prometheus on consoles.

How important is an overarching story like the conspiracy mission series in Icarus to you in survival games, or is pure survival the only thing that matters to you?