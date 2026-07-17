id Software: DOOM developer denies studio cuts

Despite the recent wave of Xbox layoffs, id Software claims to have kept its core team stable for the development of DOOM and its in-house graphics engine id Tech.

Creative Director Hugh Martin refuted reports in a recent livestream that the Texas studio had shrunk to 50 employees and was no longer operational. According to Martin, the current team size is the same as it was in 2016, when the DOOM reboot was released. At that time, the studio employed around 200 developers.

Confirmed resignations contradict the PR line.

Official figures from US authorities paint a different picture than management's statements. Government documents show that id Software laid off 96 employees at its main office in Richardson last week alone. In addition, 40 remote employees were dismissed, and there was a reduction in staff at the German satellite studio in Frankfurt am Main. The loss of at least 136 jobs, given the studio's presumed size of 300 to 400 employees, cannot be absorbed without significant consequences.

Management is attempting to mask the massive cuts through internal collaborations. Martin pointed out that id Tech engineers remain based in Frankfurt and at the sister studio MachineGames. The physical separation and the loss of years of expertise are being ignored in this argument. This is classic damage control for shareholders.

id Tech remains the critical factor

The id Tech engine has been considered the technical foundation of Bethesda for decades. Weakening this team would not only affect the next DOOM, but also delay licensed projects across the entire Xbox ecosystem. When developers are laid off and teams are merged across studios, efficiency suffers. The claim that everything will continue as normal is illogical.

PC and console gamers know the consequences from recent history. Unfinished games and poor performance optimization at launch are often the direct result of massive staff reductions in engine teams. Those who no longer understand the tools introduce bugs.

id Software's attempts to reassure players fall short. A studio doesn't lose over a third of its workforce without sacrificing productivity and quality. The wait for the next DOOM will likely lengthen. Whether the familiar technical brilliance and extremely high frame rates of the id Tech engine can be maintained in future releases remains to be seen after this loss of information. Skepticism is warranted.