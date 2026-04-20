ID@Xbox Showcase on April 23: New indie titles in focus

Microsoft will present new gameplay scenes and trailers for upcoming indie titles, including "Mistfall Hunter" and "Solo Leveling Arise: OVERDRIVE", at the ID@Xbox Showcase on April 23, 2026, in cooperation with IGN.

The ID@Xbox Showcase takes place on April 23rd at 19:00 PM CEST and will be broadcast on all major streaming platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, and IGN. The broadcast will focus on new information about previously announced projects, as well as potential announcements from smaller studios for the Xbox ecosystem and Game Pass.

Line-up and confirmed titles

Specific updates for several projects have been confirmed for the transfer. These include:

Mistfall Hunter: A title that has previously attracted attention through its dark art design.

A title that has previously attracted attention through its dark art design. There Are No Ghosts at the Grand: A mystery adventure with a focus on atmosphere.

A mystery adventure with a focus on atmosphere. Solo Leveling Arise: OVERDRIVE: The expansion or continuation of the popular IP in the gaming sector.

The expansion or continuation of the popular IP in the gaming sector. Aphelion: Don't Nod's new project will be released at the end of April.

The ID@Xbox Showcase traditionally serves Microsoft as a way to fill the pipeline for Xbox Game Pass. While major AAA titles often receive their own "Direct" formats, these indie events are crucial for the subscription's content density.

Compared to the major summer showcases, the focus here is on titles that are usually released within the next 6 to 12 months. Players should pay particular attention to the confirmation of "Day One" releases on Game Pass, as this significantly determines the financial value of the service.

For Xbox platform users, the showcase primarily means planning security for the remainder of 2026. Since many indie developers are now relying on Unreal Engine 5, it will be interesting to see how the optimization turns out on the Series S – often the bottleneck for technically demanding indie productions.

Objectively speaking, the showcase is a must-see event for Game Pass subscribers. Don't expect hardware revisions or AAA blockbusters; its value lies in the diversity of the portfolio. Those hoping for innovative mechanics outside the mainstream should keep an eye on performance data and release dates.