"It's your fault": Half-Life and Portal writers officially reveal who ordered the disc shutdown.

The loud lamentations about the demise of physical storage media are now being consigned by the highest authorities to exactly where they belong: the scrap heap of their own negligence. Anyone complaining today about the lack of disc drives has forgotten their own purchasing history. The industry is simply doing what the masses have demanded.

It's been almost three weeks since Sony dropped the bombshell. Since then, gamers have been turning the internet into a... digital kindergartenBecause they refuse to acknowledge the consequences of their own complacency. What we have been soberly explaining here for weeks is now receiving final approval from the highest authority.

Convenience triumphs over property rights

A faceless megacorporation doesn't decide against plastic behind closed doors. That's done by accounting, based on zeros and ones. Chet Faliszek, a former developer at Valve, speaks the uncomfortable truth without any PR spin. The consumer has already made their choice. Digitally.

"You, the consumers, have made a decision, and your decision is for digital." says Faliszek“I keep hearing comments like, ‘Oh, they should offer memory cards. They should…’ But right now, today – the games we’re talking about are available in stores today. Used games are available in stores today, and you don’t go to the store and buy them.”

The numbers don't lie. When the digital market share exceeds 80 percent and only a handful of games... makes worthwhileGiven that the pressing plants are no longer even firing up, any discussion about an alleged corporate conspiracy is moot. The plastic on the shelf was nice for the ego, but it lost out to the convenience of the instant-start button.

No business manager maintains an expensive logistics chain for nostalgic niche markets. Pressing plants, shipping containers, intermediaries – all of that costs money. Money that the customer never recoups by buying retail versions. Those who starve retail chains shouldn't be surprised by empty shelves. It's the principle of cause and effect.

The illusion of widespread outrage

The loud calls for a boycott on social media are pure self-promotion. They don't reflect actual purchasing behavior. In the comments section, people lament digital expropriation – access to the game, as is well known, remains at the mercy of the server operators – while simultaneously clicking the next pre-order button in the store.

This behavior is calculated and lazy. For years, discount promotions on digital platforms were celebrated while the secondhand market was ignored. This cult of convenience has taken its toll. The demise of physical alternatives is simply the final result of this trend.

Blaming Sony, Microsoft, or the publishers only serves one's own convenience. Corporations react to the flow of money. Those who have burned through their money digitally for years don't need to feign outrage now.

The disc isn't dying from malicious intent on the part of those in power. It's dying from the laziness of its users. You wanted painless, instant access at the touch of a button. Now you have it – along with the platform operators' absolute control over your library. Complaining is pointless. You've already passed judgment.