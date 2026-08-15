Injustice 2 breaks the 9 million mark: Is the way clear for Injustice 3?

NetherRealm Studios has now sold over nine million units of "Injustice 2." Boss Ed Boon casually dropped this figure on Bluesky in response to a fan inquiry about sales of the DC fighting game.

Strong figures as an argument for continuation

This puts "Injustice 2" almost on par with the in-house heavyweights of the Mortal Kombat series. A DC fighting game that has sold so consistently over the years is an absolute rarity in the review fiction genre. This vindicates the community, which has been demanding a sequel for months.

Warner Bros. is currently fighting for success on several fronts in the gaming sector. Following the launch of "Mortal Kombat 1," the studio has remained silent about upcoming projects, but the rumor mill is churning constantly. From a business perspective, "Injustice 3" as the next major project would be the only logical step.

Since we released Injustice 2, it has sold over 9 million copies worldwide. Ed Boon (@noobde.bsky.social) 2026-08-11T03:32:08.444Z

Does an Injustice 3 even fit into the new DC crisis?

This is precisely the crux of the matter. Warner Bros. is in the midst of a major DC restructuring under James Gunn. Everything is meant to be interconnected: films, series, and video games. Injustice doesn't really fit into this picture at all. It's dark, distorted, and tells an Elseworlds story in which Superman becomes a fascist dictator. Gunn wants synergies for his new universe.

On the other hand, the DC brand in gaming is badly damaged after the Suicide Squad debacle. Releasing an isolated, uncompromising beat 'em up right now could be its salvation. Screw the canon constraints, as long as the gameplay is solid.

Why this is important for us gamers

A third Injustice installment delivers exactly what fighting game fans need after the mixed reception of many current titles in the genre. NetherRealm understands, like few other studios, how to combine cinematic story campaigns with deep gameplay mechanics. A reboot of the DC Universe on the big screen practically demands a fresh Injustice roster.

The sales figures clearly show that the brand is not a niche product. The demand is there. Warner Bros. now has to deliver.

The 9 million units sold are a massive sign. NetherRealm has laid the foundation, and the gaming community is waiting. If the studio learns the right lessons from the feedback on Mortal Kombat 1, we're in for a scorching hot beat 'em up contender.

Would you prefer an "Injustice 3" to a new Mortal Kombat, or is the DC franchise over for you for now?