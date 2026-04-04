Insider warns: "Many should not buy the PS5 Pro"

The hardware industry loves superlatives, but the reality of the PS5 Pro is sobering. A well-known insider has now voiced what many suspect when they see the new price tag: For the vast majority, buying it is simply unreasonable.
The message is unambiguous and leaves little room for interpretation. "Honestly, many people probably shouldn't buy the PS5 Pro," That's the damning verdict from insider Moore's Law Is Dead. The reason lies in its lack of relevance for everyday use, but also in PlayStation's current schedule.
Anyone expecting their gaming experience to be fundamentally transformed by the new hardware will be disappointed. PS5 Pro It doesn't offer enough added value compared to the standard version to justify a new purchase. It's an update of nuances, not a revolution.
Existing PS5 owners are the primary target of criticism. For them, there are hardly any arguments to justify the investment. The clear recommendation is therefore: "If you already own a PS5, I would seriously consider just waiting."
The question of price and the end of the line
According to the insider, the economic aspect of the new console is the biggest stumbling block. 900 EUR for a game console You have to have it first. The performance leap is grossly disproportionate to the purchase price.One has to ask oneself whether it's really worth spending so much money on the upgrade." The insider continued, saying that the answer is often negative for casual gamers and even dedicated core gamers.
Sony is targeting a tiny niche here. The console only makes sense for enthusiasts who already own a high-end setup and can fully utilize features like PSSR 2. This is an aspect many people overlook. A high-end console requires at least a high-end TV to truly experience every single pixel of the game's vibrant colors. Anyone who doesn't use a 4K TV with a 120Hz refresh rate or who scrutinizes every single ray-traced reflection is paying for technology they'll never effectively use. "The PS5 Pro is really only useful for enthusiasts who are looking for the best possible console experience."
The bogeyman PS6
An often overlooked factor is the short lifespan of this intermediate generation. Anyone who invests heavily now is heading for a dead end. "We are approaching the next generation faster than you might think.", warns the insider.
The PlayStation 6 is already casting its shadow. Anyone buying a PS5 Pro today should expect to be overtaken by a true next-gen console again in a relatively short time. The situation is similar to the PS4 Pro era. Back then, the base system was also perfectly adequate for the majority. "Just like with the PS4 Pro, most people were completely satisfied with the base model." Those who don't have money to throw away stick with the standard model or save directly for the future.
The insider's analysis hits a nerve in an industry that hopes hardware greed will triumph over mathematical reason. Spending almost €900 on a hardware upgrade when the PlayStation 6 is already on the horizon borders on wanton waste of money. Even if the PS5 Pro has its place on paper as a technological flagship, in reality it remains an expensive investment. Anyone who sacrifices a small fortune for marginally more stable frames and slightly sharper shadows has lost control of their priorities.
Who would buy those for €900?
Last seen in the MM below 700…
Since the PS6 was announced without a disc drive, the PS5 Pro will be my last Playstation.
Nuances 😂😂😂
Neither... way too overpriced. Sony's going crazy. I bought the digital edition of the PS5 at launch and had mixed feelings. But what Sony is doing now definitely makes me say that this was my last Sony console. I'm not supporting this price gouging anymore; I'd rather stick with Nintendo. Sure, they've gotten more expensive too, but still within reason. 1000 euros for a console is just outrageous, especially since the technical specifications and leaps forward aren't as impressive as they were back in the days of the N64 or the PS2.
Sorry, but why? Why on earth did you think it was smart to buy the digital edition? It was clear from the beginning where this was headed. Fewer and fewer games, ever-increasing prices, and because there's no disc drive, there's zero chance of getting used, cheap games or new ones from various shops, for example. A digital-only console is absolute servitude, and you're completely at the mercy of the manufacturer. Of course, everything has gotten more expensive; of course, they use inflation, the war in Ukraine, COVID, a sack of rice falling over, etc., as justifications to drive up prices; and of course, you're voluntarily falling into their web if you play along with the digital-only game because you have no alternatives. The whole thing will get even more extreme with the PS6... Sony won't stick to the €80 price point, and there won't suddenly be a significant increase in high-quality first-party games... the misery is only getting worse.
Do you seriously think the PS6 will get cheaper? You can expect to pay 900+ euros. I'm extremely happy with my Pro, especially with the graphics upgrade.
Yes, that's what some people thought. I was attacked for criticizing the Pro back then. Some were so "clever" as to argue that the Pro was a niche console and that the regular PS6 would naturally be cheaper... with more power... sure *clap*
Some WANT to be robbed…
Due to storage prices and the current crisis, the PS6 will probably not be released until 28/29. If you want one, you can always save up.
MZoomer Gamer Insider largely agrees that the PS6 is still planned for release at the end of 27. A delay would likely cost significantly more.
Thomas Walter, so as far as I know, end of 2028.
or as Ken Kutaragi said back then: "Our goal with the PlayStation 3 is for people to say to themselves, 'I'm going to work a few extra hours so I can buy one.'"
It's great that we've arrived back there and that even the users now share this opinion.
It's a shame that apart from this aspect, everything else has become crap compared to the PS3 generation 🙂
I'll buy it a few weeks after GTA 6 is released. My PS3 will do until then. 🤣
PS6 Pro or PS7, we'll see.
I bought one last November; it was on sale during Black Friday.
I sold my regular PS5 to one of my best friends for 250 euros, including an additional 1 TB of storage installed.
2 TB PS5 pro usable 1,89 TB and a 2 TV box packed in which has 2,01 TB.
Sufficient storage
I bought the Pro for €650.