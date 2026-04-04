Insider warns: "Many should not buy the PS5 Pro"

The hardware industry loves superlatives, but the reality of the PS5 Pro is sobering. A well-known insider has now voiced what many suspect when they see the new price tag: For the vast majority, buying it is simply unreasonable.

The message is unambiguous and leaves little room for interpretation. "Honestly, many people probably shouldn't buy the PS5 Pro," That's the damning verdict from insider Moore's Law Is Dead. The reason lies in its lack of relevance for everyday use, but also in PlayStation's current schedule.

Anyone expecting their gaming experience to be fundamentally transformed by the new hardware will be disappointed. PS5 Pro It doesn't offer enough added value compared to the standard version to justify a new purchase. It's an update of nuances, not a revolution.

Existing PS5 owners are the primary target of criticism. For them, there are hardly any arguments to justify the investment. The clear recommendation is therefore: "If you already own a PS5, I would seriously consider just waiting."

The question of price and the end of the line

According to the insider, the economic aspect of the new console is the biggest stumbling block. 900 EUR for a game console You have to have it first. The performance leap is grossly disproportionate to the purchase price.One has to ask oneself whether it's really worth spending so much money on the upgrade." The insider continued, saying that the answer is often negative for casual gamers and even dedicated core gamers.

Sony is targeting a tiny niche here. The console only makes sense for enthusiasts who already own a high-end setup and can fully utilize features like PSSR 2. This is an aspect many people overlook. A high-end console requires at least a high-end TV to truly experience every single pixel of the game's vibrant colors. Anyone who doesn't use a 4K TV with a 120Hz refresh rate or who scrutinizes every single ray-traced reflection is paying for technology they'll never effectively use. "The PS5 Pro is really only useful for enthusiasts who are looking for the best possible console experience."

The bogeyman PS6

An often overlooked factor is the short lifespan of this intermediate generation. Anyone who invests heavily now is heading for a dead end. "We are approaching the next generation faster than you might think.", warns the insider.

The PlayStation 6 is already casting its shadow. Anyone buying a PS5 Pro today should expect to be overtaken by a true next-gen console again in a relatively short time. The situation is similar to the PS4 Pro era. Back then, the base system was also perfectly adequate for the majority. "Just like with the PS4 Pro, most people were completely satisfied with the base model." Those who don't have money to throw away stick with the standard model or save directly for the future.

The insider's analysis hits a nerve in an industry that hopes hardware greed will triumph over mathematical reason. Spending almost €900 on a hardware upgrade when the PlayStation 6 is already on the horizon borders on wanton waste of money. Even if the PS5 Pro has its place on paper as a technological flagship, in reality it remains an expensive investment. Anyone who sacrifices a small fortune for marginally more stable frames and slightly sharper shadows has lost control of their priorities.