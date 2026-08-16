Insomniac director warns of social media hate towards Marvel's Wolverine

Shortly before the PS5 release of "Marvel's Wolverine," Insomniac Games is facing a wave of unfair online criticism. Communications Director James Stevenson is now publicly questioning the developer's presence on social media platforms.
Insomniac's Communications Director James Stevenson questions the use of X for developers, as the platform's algorithm deliberately amplifies negativity, thereby negatively impacting the mental health of employees.
The shitstorm surrounding formulas and nostalgia
Memes are circulating on social media directly comparing fight scenes from "Marvel's Wolverine" to ancient titles like Ben 10 from the PS2 era. The action game is being criticized for lacking innovation. Stevenson describes the situation on Xbox as a constant onslaught that is in no way representative of the actual game, but is being prioritized by the platform's systems.
Anyone who dissects the whole thing will see the underlying pattern. The dynamics of the Sentinel boss fight are based on established set-piece formulas—standard fare for cinematic action. Drawing comparisons to 20-year-old hardware is analytically untenable, but it perfectly suits the mechanics of platforms where Outrage is the currency.
Structural problem of the platforms
Player frustration is currently being directed in the wrong places. Besides a general weariness with Sony's classic cinematic formula, parts of the community are projecting their general dissatisfaction with brand decisions directly onto the title. This makes direct communication with developers useless.
For gamers, this debate simply means: social media clips without context offer no insight into the finished game. Insomniac delivers technically. A clean 60 FPS and an uncompromising gore system. Anyone who rates gameplay based on five-second memes is being controlled by an algorithm instead of analyzing facts.
Gamer und Twitter sind Abschaum, das war schon immer so.. Die haben nix bis auf ihr nutzloses gaming.
Reading the rubbish that guy spouts makes me sick.
"deliberately increased negativity and thus burdened the mental health of employees."
Those who do good work have nothing to fear. The Asian market has no problem with this; the quality is better, and the developers aren't filled with propaganda-driven, agenda-obsessed "whiners." DEI consultants were demonstrably hired at great expense to implement "diversity and acceptance" in this game instead of focusing more on the combat system, which is currently being torn apart by memes everywhere. Anyone who prioritizes this kind of development still doesn't understand why the "majority of players"—and it's no longer a minority—are fed up with this garbage and are widely venting their negative criticism. This is precisely why Asian games are booming and raking in the cash while Western companies are going bankrupt and laying off employees.
Was bist du denn, für ein niederer Clown? Soviel Bullshit du von dir gibst mir Agenda, dann Asia ist ja so toll blabla
Social media is a dangerous tool and the driving catalyst for the development of mental illness and social isolation.
A glance at the waiting lists of today's psychiatric hospitals, both in the adult and pediatric sectors, is enough to get a first impression.
Hands off.
I'm also against this run-of-the-mill bashing, but apparently the mainstream has become so sensitive that criticism is simply no longer welcome. "Lack of innovation" is then immediately equated with hate speech and incitement.
I'm starting to think that a lot of people are just annoyed and bored with Sony. Maybe we should consider whether there's some truth to that.
No, it's easier to blame the gamers and label it as hate speech and incitement, then you don't have to question your own actions. If the gamers criticize it, it's hate speech and incitement; if the gamers don't buy it, then it's said that the gamers haven't understood the developers' vision, or that they're to blame because they only buy the games on sale, or that they have prejudices, etc.
But the fact that the games offer no innovation, have become too expensive, spread at least questionable messages, or are buggy—that, of course, has nothing to do with the developers. It's always the gamers.