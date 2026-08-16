Insomniac director warns of social media hate towards Marvel's Wolverine

Shortly before the PS5 release of "Marvel's Wolverine," Insomniac Games is facing a wave of unfair online criticism. Communications Director James Stevenson is now publicly questioning the developer's presence on social media platforms.

Insomniac's Communications Director James Stevenson questions the use of X for developers, as the platform's algorithm deliberately amplifies negativity, thereby negatively impacting the mental health of employees.

The shitstorm surrounding formulas and nostalgia

Memes are circulating on social media directly comparing fight scenes from "Marvel's Wolverine" to ancient titles like Ben 10 from the PS2 era. The action game is being criticized for lacking innovation. Stevenson describes the situation on Xbox as a constant onslaught that is in no way representative of the actual game, but is being prioritized by the platform's systems.

Anyone who dissects the whole thing will see the underlying pattern. The dynamics of the Sentinel boss fight are based on established set-piece formulas—standard fare for cinematic action. Drawing comparisons to 20-year-old hardware is analytically untenable, but it perfectly suits the mechanics of platforms where Outrage is the currency.

I think the wild way this algorithm amplifies and forces negativity upon you has me reconsidering my philosophy on telling devs to look or post here.



It's a relentless onslaught that I cannot believe is good for anyone's mental health nor representative. — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) August 14, 2026

Structural problem of the platforms

Player frustration is currently being directed in the wrong places. Besides a general weariness with Sony's classic cinematic formula, parts of the community are projecting their general dissatisfaction with brand decisions directly onto the title. This makes direct communication with developers useless.

For gamers, this debate simply means: social media clips without context offer no insight into the finished game. Insomniac delivers technically. A clean 60 FPS and an uncompromising gore system. Anyone who rates gameplay based on five-second memes is being controlled by an algorithm instead of analyzing facts.