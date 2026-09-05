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Insomniac is apparently sticking with the Venom spin-off, but the release date is unclear.

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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The standalone Marvel's Venom game is still in development at Insomniac. All the details on its scope, Eddie Brock, and the release window.

Venom Spider-Man

Rumors are swirling again about Insomniac Games' standalone Venom title. According to insider reports, the symbiote is still in development, but is significantly behind schedule.

Despite the silence following the massive data leak at the end of 2023, Insomniac Games is still working on a standalone Marvel's Venom game. Insider Nate the Hate approved It is currently known that the project is still actively being developed. However, a date for the official announcement is completely missing.

What the leak reveals and where the game currently stands

The original leak revealed a clear roadmap for the studio. Venom was internally slated for 2025, followed by "Marvel's Wolverine" in 2026. This timeline is now obsolete. According to the leaked documents, the game is modeled after "Spider-Man: Miles Morales," with a budget of $120 million and a playtime of approximately 8 to 10 hours. Twelve main missions would form the core of the game. A compact experience, not a bloated 50-hour epic.

Industry experts reassessed the situation after the incidents at the studio. Industry insider Jason Schreier quickly dismissed rumors of the project's cancellation. Furthermore, reliable sources indicated that Eddie Brock would host the film and remain visually closer to the comic book characters than the Spider-Man 2 version.

The question is: when?

Sony faces a scheduling problem. The late 2027 release window seems realistic, but it potentially overlaps with other major first-party titles like Naughty Dog's new project, "Intergalactic." This scheduling conflict requires precise timing.

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The formula of a focused interlude worked brilliantly for Miles Morales. The gameplay with the symbiote powers already offered tremendous impact in the main game. Focusing solely on this mechanic without switching between Peter and Miles makes perfect sense from a gameplay perspective.

The planned budget of $120 million guarantees a focused action flick without unnecessary open-world baggage. However, the delay of "Marvel's Wolverine" clearly shows that Insomniac had to completely overhaul its internal strategy after the leaks.

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Omnigamerus
5. September 2026 19: 48

2027
January: Until Dawn 2
February Laufey
May – KA maybe Fairgames
September: Venom
November: Intergalactic

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