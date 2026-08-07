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Insomniac reworks the "Fresh Start" suit in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 following fan criticism.

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Insomniac Games responds to fan criticism: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 receives an update for the Fresh Start Suit with improved colors and battle damage.

Marvel Spider-Man 2 PSSR 2

Following heavy criticism from the community, developer Insomniac Games has released a new patch for "Marvel's Spider-Man 2". The free "Fresh Start" suit from the movie Brand New Day receives updated colors, reworked materials, and realistic battle damage.

Insomniac Games has reworked the free "Fresh Start" suit in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 via patch v1.005.001.

What has changed about the suit

Fans complained immediately after the release about deviations from the film and a lack of wear and tear effects. Plastic look instead of fabric. No scratches after tough battles. It simply didn't fit with the rest of the in-game wardrobe. Insomniac listened. The new patch tweaks the colors, adjusts the textures to match the cinematic original, and finally makes the suit feel the wear and tear in combat. They will deliver.

Despite the quick response, discussions continue on Reddit and X. Some still find the blue a tad too light, while others demand even more pleats in the fabric. It's impossible to please everyone, as we all know. Nevertheless, this campaign shows that feedback at Insomniac doesn't end up in the digital trash.

Not a huge content update, but an exemplary signal to the community. The suit looks noticeably better than at its release. Period.

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Does the revamped "Fresh Start" suit suit you now, or do you still prefer the classic comic suit in the game?

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