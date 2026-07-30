Intergalactic: Will Naughty Dog's sci-fi epic break the $600 million barrier?

A delay of "Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet" to 2028 could drive the title's development costs to over $600 million. This is due to extremely high operating costs at the Los Angeles studio location and lengthy development cycles.

A release after 2027, as recently stated impliedThe current situation is financially unsustainable for Naughty Dog. Insider Reece "Kiwi Talkz" Reilly calculates that postponing the 2024-announced sci-fi epic "Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet" to 2028 would catapult the total budget to over $600 million. This would wipe out any potential profit and make the project a high-risk venture for Sony.

Extreme budget in the LA hotspot

Around 250 developers have been working on the new franchise for years. A studio location like Los Angeles costs enormous sums due to high salaries, benefits, rent, and IT infrastructure. Adding in external outsourcing and global marketing, the current target budget for a 2027 launch is already estimated at $400 to $500 million. Every additional month of development burns through millions. An extra year completely ruins the balance sheet.

This financial pressure directly affects us as a community. A company that needs to generate $600 million just to break even avoids any experimentation in game design. Instead of bold gameplay mechanics, we're facing a slick, but extremely cautious, blockbuster aimed at the masses. Naughty Dog hasn't released a completely new game since 2020. The studio is backed into a corner and, according to reports, no longer enjoys the same freedom it had 10 years ago. Naughty Dog needs to start delivering.

I think it's highly unlikely that Intergalactic gets delayed from 2027 to 2028 because that will start pushing the budget into the $600 million dollar range which makes it extremely hard for the game to be profitable.



When you weigh up the operational cost of ND per employee its… pic.twitter.com/mMXPoVeeP5 — Reece “Kiwi Talkz” Reilly (@kiwitalkz) July 29, 2026

The numbers sound gigantic, but they reflect the problem with modern AAA productions. Further delays not only harm Sony's profitability but also stifle the creative freedom of the entire studio. The pressure on Neil Druckmann has never been higher.

Do you believe that a purely single-player game costing over $500 million can still be profitable without service elements or microtransactions?