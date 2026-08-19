Veteran developer Benson Russell warns Naughty Dog of uncontrolled scope creep in their sci-fi project "Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet." A six-year development period without a release date highlights the structural problems of PlayStation Studios.
Naughty Dog has yet to deliver a single new IP for the PS5. What fans are seeing on screen are remakes and reboots, while development times for a true masterpiece now exceed six years. Former Naughty Dog designer Benson Russell described this situation in an interview with RLIF as not sustainable.
Scope creep is slowing down the PS5 pipeline
The problem isn't a lack of budget, but a lack of prioritization. Russell draws a direct parallel to "The Last of Us Part II." Back then, the studio tried to cram a precise narrative structure onto an overloaded, bloated gameplay framework. The result: redundant mechanics, inflated side quests, and years of development hell.
Intergalactic risks suffering the exact same fate. A new sci-fi setting, combined with hack-and-slash elements, demands precise gameplay. However, if a studio spends years dragging along unused prototypes instead of finalizing the core gameplay, it will miss the mark. Seven years for a single-player project is not a sign of quality. It's a failure of planning.
Strategic standstill for hardware buyers
PlayStation operators have a right to a steady supply of new software. If flagship studios only manage to release one genuine title per console generation, the value chain of console hardware will collapse. Russell is calling for development cycles to be shortened from seven to five years.
This requires a clear vision from day one. Cutting back on scope is not a contingency plan, but rather standard practice.
The developer from Naughty Dog isn't entirely wrong. Reports zufolg to Internally, Sony is quite unhappy about the situation of its top studio, but is sticking to its vision – until the results are convincing or not.
For gamers, this means that Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is a risky proposition, both technically and in terms of content. As long as Naughty Dog focuses on unbridled scope, further delays are likely. Those who have pinned their hopes on the PS5 for exclusive AAA titles will have to continue to be patient.
It was announced way too early again.
I almost forgot about that game.
PlayStation is finished
There may certainly be considerable room for improvement in Naughty Dog's processes, but it is often forgotten that they haven't just been working on Intergalactic for the last 7 years.
They had almost finished the TLoU multiplayer game and then it was cancelled.
They've certainly worked for 3-4 years for nothing. A complete waste of time, and it's mostly Sony's fault 🤷🏻♂️
As much as I wish the studio a real mega-hit 💯, I fear that under Neil's direction the thing might fail more because of the protagonist's chosen haircut (?!🧐) than because of the scope.
If the protagonist's hairstyle in a game is a reason for you not to buy the game, then I'm afraid I have to warn you. There are plenty of people out there who style their hair however they like.
Ready for a compromise?
While I try to process this mind-expanding realization (SPOILER: I definitely won't be able to keep up... 😏), you practice proper German spelling.
Agreed?
Feel free to get in touch when the time comes.