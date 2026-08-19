Veteran developer Benson Russell warns Naughty Dog of uncontrolled scope creep in their sci-fi project "Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet." A six-year development period without a release date highlights the structural problems of PlayStation Studios.

Naughty Dog has yet to deliver a single new IP for the PS5. What fans are seeing on screen are remakes and reboots, while development times for a true masterpiece now exceed six years. Former Naughty Dog designer Benson Russell described this situation in an interview with RLIF as not sustainable.

Scope creep is slowing down the PS5 pipeline

The problem isn't a lack of budget, but a lack of prioritization. Russell draws a direct parallel to "The Last of Us Part II." Back then, the studio tried to cram a precise narrative structure onto an overloaded, bloated gameplay framework. The result: redundant mechanics, inflated side quests, and years of development hell.

Intergalactic risks suffering the exact same fate. A new sci-fi setting, combined with hack-and-slash elements, demands precise gameplay. However, if a studio spends years dragging along unused prototypes instead of finalizing the core gameplay, it will miss the mark. Seven years for a single-player project is not a sign of quality. It's a failure of planning.

Strategic standstill for hardware buyers

PlayStation operators have a right to a steady supply of new software. If flagship studios only manage to release one genuine title per console generation, the value chain of console hardware will collapse. Russell is calling for development cycles to be shortened from seven to five years.

This requires a clear vision from day one. Cutting back on scope is not a contingency plan, but rather standard practice.

The developer from Naughty Dog isn't entirely wrong. Reports zufolg to Internally, Sony is quite unhappy about the situation of its top studio, but is sticking to its vision – until the results are convincing or not.

For gamers, this means that Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is a risky proposition, both technically and in terms of content. As long as Naughty Dog focuses on unbridled scope, further delays are likely. Those who have pinned their hopes on the PS5 for exclusive AAA titles will have to continue to be patient.