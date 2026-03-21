Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet – Naughty Dog hints at return of The Last of Us star

Naughty Dog's new sci-fi project is taking shape. Studio head Neil Druckmann has now teased Merle Dandridge's involvement in "Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet." This means the studio is once again relying on proven talent, while development behind the scenes is apparently entering a crucial phase.

Neil Druckmann has created a motion capture photo. impliedMerle Dandridge – known as Marlene from The Last of Us – will have a role in the upcoming sci-fi epic. The actress, who also shone in Half-Life (Alyx Vance) and Uncharted 4, is thus the next big casting reveal for the new franchise.

Familiar faces in alien galaxies

The collaboration between Druckmann and Dandridge is practically a tradition at Naughty Dog. Her posing in a motion-capture suit for the new project underscores the studio's focus on acting depth. In "Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet," we take on the role of a bounty hunter on an isolated planet. Dandridge's involvement suggests a character-driven plot that goes far beyond simple space shootouts. Druckmann aptly described her as an "intergalactic treasure."

Until now, Naughty Dog has been extremely secretive about details. We know it's a third-person action game that deals heavily with religion and faith. While the studio promised after the release of "The Last of Us Part 2" that infamous crunch culture To conclude, there have recently been reports of mandatory overtime for an internal demo at the end of 2025. This suggests that the pressure to develop the new universe is immense.

For fans, the latest update is another glimmer of hope that the studio is returning to its core strengths. Hiring top actors is standard practice at this budget level. The real question is whether the gameplay can keep pace with the narrative ambition – and whether the studio actually delivers on its promise of a healthy work culture this time around.

What do you think: Does Naughty Dog need new faces for a new franchise, or is the "core cast" exactly what ensures quality?