"It Happens on PS5": Sony celebrates itself, the fans celebrate the farewell

Sony wanted to stage emotionally charged moments with its updated "It Happens on PS5" campaign. What the company got was a ruthless reckoning from a core customer base that had long since lost faith.

Sony presents big games, spectacular presentations, and ultimately a digital PS5. Beneath the surface, reality is mounting in the form of angry customers. This isn't the usual internet outrage. It's mathematics. Establishing a purely digital platform eliminates the used market, controls price points in its own store, and shifts the balance from physical ownership to a digital usage license whose long-term availability is tied to Sony's infrastructure.

The message completely backfired.

The message from the marketing strategists is crystal clear: maximum margin generation with minimal user control. And no, you don't have to suddenly become a romantic disc purist for that. The disc is a dying medium – its market share is shrinking, its economic importance is declining, and at some point it will probably disappear entirely. So be it.

That's precisely why we at PlayFront already had this discussion from a different perspective weeks ago: The disc can die. But then it finally needs... genuine digital consumer rights.

That's not the point at all. The point is who controls this change and what the customer is supposed to give up in return. Sony apparently wants to transform the slow demise of discs into a completely controlled digital business model as quickly as possible: no used games, no resale, no lending, no competition with its own store, and potentially not even the possibility of using a purchased license independently of Sony's ecosystem.

This is financially attractive for Sony. For the customer, it's primarily one thing: a loss of options. And that's precisely why... the community's reaction So remarkable. It's no longer just "We love our plastic discs." It's: If you take the choice away from me, I'll take the decision away from you too. No disc, no PS6.

The illusion of freedom of choice

The platform owner calls the creeping disempowerment of players convenient. That's the usual PR spin for a complete monetization dictatorship. If physical media dies, the only safeguard against exorbitant prices dies too. The discrepancy between self-perception and reality has rarely been so blatant. Sony wants to talk about gaming milestones. Customers are talking about the planned end of ownership.

You don't lose a loyal customer with a single bad product. You lose them through years of harassment bordering on arrogance. Increased subscription prices, delayed PC ports, questionable hardware modifications. The digital PS5 in the commercial merely acts as a catalyst for a frustration that has been simmering for years. The trust is gone.

The PC as a logical escape route

The threat to switch to PC is not an empty emotion. It follows a logical logic. On PlayStation, Sony dominates the central digital marketplace. On PC, there is genuine competition between marketplaces. Whoever shuts down their platform loses their audience to open ecosystems. Switching requires effort, but it offers protection against arbitrary price fixing.

Sony wanted to generate excitement with "It Happens on PS5." Instead, its own community is debating whether its future even lies on PlayStation anymore. This isn't a PR blunder. It's the result of communication that no longer reflects the reality of its intended audience. Fans are planning without considering the company's future. A disastrous situation for any hardware manufacturer.