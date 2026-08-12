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Years of price stability: Take-Two rules out early discounts for GTA 6

Niklas Profile 2026
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Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender at PlayFront stands for clear analysis and independent journalism. His focus: deconstructing PR platitudes and providing an unflinching analysis of an often complacent community. He...
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Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick confirms: GTA 6 will remain full price for years to come. Players will only pay the full €100 for the digital version without discs.

GTA 6 Price

Hopes for quick price reductions for "GTA 6" are unfounded. Publisher Take-Two is fully committed to an uncompromising pricing policy, refusing to release physical discs and ruthlessly exploiting the lack of alternatives for customers in the digital store.

The digital monopoly is undermining the market.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick clarified in an interview with CNBC that official price reductions for "GTA 6" are not on the cards for the foreseeable future. The release is still scheduled for November 19, 2026, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

A look at the current pre-order figures This stance is confirmed. Despite the controversy surrounding the absence of any physical discs in the retail packaging, the majority of buyers are opting directly for the Ultimate Edition, which costs around €100. The regular price is already €80. The market is accepting these conditions without complaint.

The publisher is repeating the approach taken with Grand Theft Auto 5, but this time they're exploiting the usual price trend even more effectively. Since the game is being released purely digitally, there's no competitive pressure from retailers. There are no retail shelves to clear and no used game markets to offer a cheaper alternative. Sony and Microsoft hold a sales monopoly in their respective stores. Zelnick knows this.

Maximum profit without resale risk

Sticking to the upper price limit is not an isolated case, but sets an extreme standard for the entire industry. If consumers are willing to pay three-figure sums upfront for a download-only license, other providers will follow suit. Take-Two is testing the limits of what's acceptable. So far, without any significant resistance.

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The financial logic behind this decision is simple. The studio invested hundreds of millions of dollars over a development period of more than a decade. Those in charge won't recoup these sums through bargain prices, but rather through maximum capital extraction on day one. Furthermore, the absence of discs eliminates production and logistics costs. Profit per unit increases.

For gamers, this announcement means absolute certainty. Waiting simply isn't financially worthwhile. Anyone wanting to play the title on its release date of November 19, 2026, will have to pay the full price in their respective console store. Switching to used media is impossible. Anyone hoping for discounts from Take-Two should expect to wait years. It's that simple.

GTA Pre-Order Release
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Peter Erlmeier
12. August 2026 11: 32

Yes, because the customers aren't normal 🤦

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