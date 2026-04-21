Japan becomes a construction kit: Forza Horizon 6 fully embraces the creative sandbox.

Playground Games transforms virtual Japan in "Forza Horizon 6" into a huge playground for creators through editable garages, the "Estate" property, and real-time cooperation in the EventLab.

“Forza Horizon 6” breaks down the rigid boundaries of previous player homes and lets you customize your garages with the new Customizable Garages and the “The estate“For the first time, players can freely design their own bases and entire areas. While the proven EventLab receives massive quality-of-life updates, the introduction of “Horizon CoLab” – building together with friends in real time – is arguably the biggest step for community interaction in the series.”

Your garage, your rules

The key new feature for vehicle enthusiasts is the customizable garages. In previous installments, houses were more or less static menu items with attractive facades. In the Japanese version, every player house is complemented by a garage that you can freely decorate with props.

Presentation: Up to four cars can be displayed at the same time.

Up to four cars can be displayed at the same time. Interaction: You can move freely through your own and other people's garages with a drone camera.

You can move freely through your own and other people's garages with a drone camera. Social factor: Layouts can be shared and downloaded by other players.

But it goes even further: With "The Estate," you get a huge plot of land in the mountains, essentially serving as a blank map. This is where the EventLab tools come into play, allowing you to create not just a house, but entire city districts or racetracks directly on your private property.

EventLab 2.0: More precision, less frustration

Anyone who's ever spent hours in the editor of "Forza Horizon 5" knows: without an "undo" function, every mistake was torture. Playground Games now delivers exactly that: undo and redo are finally included.

Additionally, building in "Forza Horizon 6" is significantly more flexible. You can now place the starting point of a race anywhere – even mid-air, provided you've built a platform there beforehand. The new "Stamp" function allows for the quick placement of identical objects, massively speeding up the workflow when creating track boundaries. The ability to test your creations at any time in Free Drive without affecting the AI ​​is a long-overdue convenience feature for perfectionists.

Horizon CoLab: Being creative together

Playground Games' most exciting announcement for teams is Horizon CoLab. While garages and the Estate remain solo projects, CoLab opens up the rest of the world for collaborative building in multiplayer. The potential here ranges from coordinated track design to pure chaos as friends "throw" ramps and obstacles into the path while driving. Thanks to the improved "Trending" logic in the menu, these community creations should also be more visible than in the often cluttered predecessor.

On paper, the new tools sound like a huge leap forward for long-term motivation. The Customizable Garages, in particular, will appeal to those who want to not only drive their cars but also showcase them.

The success of Forza Horizon 6 will depend on how smoothly the Horizon CoLab runs technically. If collaborative building functions without lag and with intuitive controls, the game could evolve far beyond classic racing. The decision to integrate Super7 into the EventLab also results in a cleaner menu and a stronger focus on creative resources.

What do you think: Will you spend your time on the road in Japan or bury yourselves for days in the new garage editor to build the perfect car meeting spot?