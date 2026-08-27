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Jurassic World expands the film selection in the new Stuntman: Hollywood

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Saber Interactive brings Jurassic World to Stuntman: Hollywood. All the info on licenses, KITT, and the stunt mechanics for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Stuntman Hollywood

Saber Interactive is bringing the Jurassic World franchise to life as a playable movie set in the upcoming "Stuntman: Hollywood" for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The single-player racer focuses on precise timing, stunt mechanics, and licensed special effects.

Dinosaur mechanics and film sets in detail

Saber Interactive has integrated Universal Pictures' dinosaur brand directly into the gameplay of "Stuntman: Hollywood." The official preview followed the Xbox broadcast at Gamescom: drivers complete high-speed chases on backdrops inspired by the films.

Special effects trigger while driving. The goal remains the classic series principle. Points are awarded for precise drifting, jumps, and triggering required set pieces at high speed. Mistakes cost points. The focus is purely on a single-player experience.

In addition to the lizard backdrop, the studio utilizes other NBCUniversal licenses. Vehicle handling and stunt requirements vary depending on the film series.

Confirmed franchises and vehicles

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  • Jurassic World: Chase scenes with animatronics and effect modules.
  • Back to the Future: Missions with the time machine (DeLorean).
  • Knight Rider: Precision driving in KITT
  • Other licenses: Fast & Furious, Miami Vice, Death Race.

The Stuntman series is returning after a hiatus of several years. a reinterpretation on current platforms. The original gameplay required rote memorization of ideal lines and triggers. The hardware power of PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC primarily serves the more complex physics engines and denser effects on the sets.

Saber Interactive blends nostalgia with modern technology. Whether the timing-based gameplay concept will be successful in today's market, which lacks a multiplayer focus, depends on the precision of the driving physics. Wish lists are now open on all systems.

"Stuntman: Hollywood" leverages strong brands as its main draw. The combination of Jurassic World, KITT, and the DeLorean offers variety in the vehicle lineup. Crucial to its success won't be the dinosaurs' appearance, but rather how forgiving the latency and track design are. Stuntmen used to thrive on frustration and perfection.

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