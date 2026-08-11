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Jurassic World Evolution 3: Crocodilia Coast – Deinosuchus & Giant Crocodiles available from today

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Jurassic World Evolution 3 will receive the Crocodilia Coast DLC on August 11th, featuring 5 new species. The free update introduces frameless glass elements and genetic inheritance.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 Crocodilia Coast

Frontier Developments today released the paid "Crocodilia Coast" pack for "Jurassic World Evolution 3" on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, adding five new species and coastal building materials. A free system update for all platforms is also being released at the same time.

Giant pseudo-crocodiles and code adaptations

The focus of the DLC is the deinosuchus From the clade of Pseudosuchia. The giant carnivore uses a specific hunting animation in the game, the so-called death roll. For this behavior, the developers had to retrospectively extend the skeletal rigging of all potential prey animals in the code by adding an extra anchor bone in the head area. A technical effort rarely undertaken for post-production animations.

Also included are the Triassic predator Postosuchus, the armored herbivore Desmatosuchus, and the two aquatic dinosaurs Shonisaurus and Styxosaurus. All species are entering the enclosures with their young for the first time. In addition to traits like aggressiveness, heritable genetic markers now also influence the visual pigmentation of the skin. Selective breeding allows bioluminescence patterns to be passed on across generations.

North Atlantic style architecture and glass features

The new decorative elements are visually inspired by the promenades of the American North Atlantic coast. The set includes signs, light boxes, walkways, fabric canopies, and prefabricated blueprints. Color values ​​can be manually adjusted for many objects, reducing construction time for complex park sections.

The free update also adds a new sandbox map in the Hawaii setting and brings back the Elasmosaurus as a complete family unit. However, Frontier is delivering the most important building tool for the community at no extra cost: seamless, frameless glass elements without distracting reflections. This finally allows for clean underwater views and modern enclosure viewing windows. Additionally, a new system setting automates the removal of deceased animals, if desired. Period.

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Jurassic World Evolution 3: Crocodilia Coast DLC brings Deinosuchus and Update 1.4.1

Frontier doesn't just deliver a texture pack; it delves deep into the existing species skeletons for specific interactions. The inheritance of visual genetic codes adds depth to park management. Those who prioritize detailed park construction will find the frameless glass elements included in the free update to be the most important tool. The DLC itself is primarily aimed at players who want to expand their enclosures with aquatic creatures and pseudosuchians.

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