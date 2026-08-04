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Jurassic World Evolution 3: Crocodilia Coast DLC brings Deinosuchus and Update 1.4.1

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Jurassic World Evolution 3 will receive the Crocodilia Coast DLC on August 11th, featuring the Deinosuchus, new species and the free update 1.4.1 for PC and console.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 Crocodilia Coast

Frontier Developments will release the paid expansion Crocodilia Coast for "Jurassic World Evolution" on August 11, 2026, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, featuring the Deinosuchus as the first true crocodile in the series. The DLC will be released simultaneously with the free system update 1.4.1 for all owners of the base game.

New species and mechanics in detail

Frontier expands the roster with a total of five prehistoric animal species, primarily designed for semi-aquatic and lagoon habitats. The DLC's main attraction is the Deinosuchus. This apex predator utilizes its own deep-water ambush mechanic, including a dedicated deathroll animation when attacking its prey.

Postosuchus and the herbivorous Desmatosuchus, two more archosaurs from the lineage of modern crocodiles, are included. For the aquatic habitat expansion, the pack delivers Shonisaurus – an ichthyosaur with an estimated 30 tons of live weight – as well as Styxosaurus as a complete family unit. The latter introduces the first bioluminescent skin variant for juveniles in the game.

Components and free system expansion

In addition to the animals, the package contains several hundred building and decorative elements for waterfront areas. Frontier provides wall sets, lighting, signage, and ready-made blueprints for promenade systems. With this, the developer specifically addresses the building system at the transitions between land and water enclosures.

The simultaneously released free update 1.4.1 unlocks a new, square sandbox map set in Hawaii. Additionally, the update integrates Workshop Collections for community content and expands the Elasmosaurus in the base game with complete family units.

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Frontier's Crocodilia Coast caters to a specific niche market. The Deinosuchus, with its unique hunting mechanics, adds real value to enclosure design, while the other species primarily provide visual variety. Those who already design their parks around complex aquatic landscapes will find solid building blocks here. For casual park builders, the free 1.4.1 update will suffice for now.

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